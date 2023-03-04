PISCATAWAY — For two weeks, the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team lived a charmed life.

On Saturday, the Eagles’ luck ran out.

Layups rolled off the basket.

Clutch 3-pointers bounced off the front of the rim.

Deflected passes ended up in the hands of Paterson Eastside players for easy baskets.

The Ghosts beat Egg Harbor Township 52-45 to win the state Group IV title at Rutgers University’s Jersey Mike’s Arena.

“Some of those 50/50 things that could go either way and generally had been going our way,” Eagles coach Cameron Bell said, “they didn’t go our way today.”

Jaheim Best led Paterson with 17 points. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 13 for EHT, which shot 17 for 53 (32%) from the field. Meanwhile, Paterson Eastside made 21 of 43 shots (48.8%).

“I’m going to tell (the EHT players) hold their heads high,” Bell said. “They fought like no one (at EHT) has fought before. They have laid the groundwork for a thriving program, and they mean the world to that town. They mean the world to me. They mean the world to their families. They have nothing to hang their heads about.”

“There are no moral victories, but we had a hell of a season,” Bell added.

A loud contingent of EHT fans made the trip to Rutgers. They chanted “Let’s go, Eagles!” throughout the game.

“Egg Harbor Township came out in full force today,” Bell said, “and has come out in force for this whole run. I thank them all very much. It means the world to me. It means the world to those boys. It was loud in here, and a lot of that was us, Egg Harbor Township.”

While EHT (28-6) was making its first state final appearance, Eastside (29-2) won state titles in 2015 and 2011.

Eastside took advantage of some uncharacteristic EHT mistakes to create scoring opportunities.

Jaheim Best converted a steal into an easy layup with 1:07 left in the first half. He was fouled and made the foul shot to give the Ghosts a 28-24 halftime lead. Paterson Eastside converted seven EHT turnovers into 10 points in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Ghosts employed a zone defense that limited EHT’s ability to penetrate and create open shots. Six-foot-eight Eastside center Treyvon Watson (eight rebounds, six blocks) was a force in the middle.

EHT started quickly in the second half. Senior guard DJ Germann tipped in a rebound. Reyes converted a pass from Jamil Wilkins into a fast-break layup.

An acrobatic Reyes layup pulled the Eagles to within one with 5:20 left in the game.

But EHT could get no closer. Each time the Eagles made a play, the Ghosts responded.

Preston Brown sank a 3-pointer from the deep left corner with 5:03 left. Watson laid it in after the Ghosts broke the EHT press with 4:39 left. Stokes drove the lane for a layup with 3:13 left. All of those baskets pushed Eastside’s lead back to four.

A Watson dunk with 24 seconds left began the Paterson celebration. The EHT fans gave the Eagles a standing ovation when they left the court with 2.6 seconds left.

Reyes finished with eight rebounds and five steals. Germann had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Wilkins scored 11. Keon Elliot had three blocks, and Christian Rando made two 3-pointers for EHT.

Despite the season-ending loss, the Eagles won the first Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey titles in the program’s history this winter. Just as importantly, they transformed how the state basketball community perceives the EHT basketball program.

In the past, several of EHT’s talented players elected to attend private or other schools. EHT is now a place to be when it comes to boys basketball.