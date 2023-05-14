MAYS LANDING — Several crew teams had plenty to celebrate at the 17th Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Sunday at Lake Lenape.

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys varsity eight won by half a boat length over St. Augustine Prep in a five-boat final. The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight won a two-boat race over Mainland Regional by more than nine seconds.

The Atlantic City girls, led by its winning varsity four, took the team points championship. St. Augustine, with its usual solid all-around performance, won its 16th straight boys title. The Vikings girls also took the varsity quad and junior eight races. The Prep was first in the boys lightweight four and second eight races.

But when every point on the day was added up, Mainland was the combined girls and boys champion. The boys won the junior eight and freshman eight finals, and the girls took the double race.

A big crowd behind the lighthouse enjoyed the 1,500-meter races on a sunny day at a renovated Lake Lenape Park. The regatta had 27 divisions.

The Holy Spirit girls also won the junior quad and lightweight four races. The Ocean City girls took the novice four and freshman eight races, and the O.C. boys won the junior four. Vineland was first in the boys novice four race. The EHT girls team won the junior four and novice eight races.

The Oakcrest boys made its best showing in recent years by winning the four-boat varsity-four final by more than four seconds. The Holy Spirit boys won the double, single and junior quad sculling races.

The Egg Harbor Township boys varsity eight won its final in 4 minutes, 34.09 seconds and St. Augustine was second in 4:36.63. Ocean City finished third in 4:45.32. The EHT lineup included stroke Ryan Manning, James Garoh, Mike Wojciechowicz, Chase Brown, Cliff Dietlebaum, Alex Smilevski, Andrew Celano, bow Art Jonuzi and coxswain Tyler Heinze.

“It was a great race,” said Garoh, a 17-year-old senior from EHT. “We started a little bit behind, but we made a really strong move and ultimately came away with the win.”

EHT coach John Kelley said his varsity eight has been able to get faster every week.

"Two weeks ago (at the Garden State Championships) our last 500, the sprint of the race, really helped us a lot, and we had it again today," Kelley said. "It’s becoming the best part of our race, so we’re finishing really strong, pulling away from the other crews.”

The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight won in 5:13.75. The Spartans' crew consisted of stroke Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Alison Lee, Julianna Gorka, Gwen Amalfitano, Ava Buccafurni, bow Alexandra Solari and coxswain Sara LaVigna.

“The varsity did very well today,” Holy Spirit girls coach Joe Welsh said. “They’ve been showing a little more speed each week and that’s what the name of the game is. With Stotesbury coming up (next weekend), we hope to make the final there, if possible, but the competition there is really tough. Today was a great day for the kids, a nice way to show the local talent.”

Cooke said it was a tight race at first. “Mainland held their own, and towards the middle of the race we pulled through and just kept walking. At the end we sprinted.”

The Oakcrest boys varsity four won in 5:33.83. Mainland was second in 5:37.87. The Oakcrest crew was made up of bow Julien Bouchacourt, Keenan Swoyer, Kikoloz Kurtanidze, stroke Christian Martinez and coxswain Caroline Osborne.

The Atlantic City girls varsity four won a six-boat final in 5:40.47, and Cedar Creek was second in 6:03.07. The A.C. crew included stroke Grace Gaskill, Lexi Gormley, Claire Kelly, bow Melissa Tran and coxswain Tasnova Tayeba.