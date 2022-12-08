EHT boys, girls top O.C. in swimming season openers

OCEAN CITY - The Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City high school boys and girls swimming teams are always among the Cape-Atlantic League's best. They renewed their rivalries on Thursday on opening day of the season.

The Egg Harbor Township girls team beat Ocean City 93-77 as EHT's Julia Latham, Kayla Nguyen and Katie Carlos each had two individual and two relay wins. The EHT boys team beat O.C. 113-57 as Eagles Leo Smilevski and Charles Schreiner both won two individual races.

The Egg Harbor Township girls team (1-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 and Ocean City (0-1) is sixth. On the boys side, EHT (1-0) is ranked third in the Elite 11 and O.C. (0-1) is No. 5. The meet was at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center.

"The first meet of the season you're always curious to see where you're at for a starting point," said Mark Jamieson, the coach of both the EHT boys and girls teams. "I was happy with how we performed tonight. Obviously we have a lot of room to grow, and we're excited to be back racing. It'll be a fun season. The seniors did great tonight as leaders, and we're looking forward to all the possibilities that the season can offer."

Smilevski, a senior, was first in the 50 freestyle in 24.54 and he won the 100 freestyle by a body length in 54.62.

"My times weren't bad for the first meet," said Smilevski, 17. "The next couple weeks I'll be working really hard to get ready for States and the CAL. We lost some good seniors last year but we filled in the holes. We have tough meets coming up with Mainland, the Prep (St. Augustine) and Cherry Hill East (last year's top-ranked team)."

Schreiner won the 200-meter freestyle in 1 minute, 56.48 seconds and took the 400 freestyle by more than 10 seconds in 4:11.20.

"I went into it a little nervous, but I was happy that the team swam well and I'm excited to see what we'll do this season," said Schreiner, a 16-year-old junior.

Eagles junior Dylan DeWitt won the 200 individual medley in 2:19.96 and was on the winning 200 freestyle relay with Michael Wojciechowicz, Max Smilevski (Leo's brother) and Leo Smilevski. Other EHT wins were by Charlie Seiverd (100 backstroke), Alex Smilevski, a brother of Max and Leo (100 breaststroke) and the 400 freestyle relay (Max Smilevski, Wojciechowicz, Corey Lin and Schreiner.

Ocean City's Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong and Jackson Agnellini won the 200 medley relay in 1:52.67, edging out EHT by 0.50 seconds. Pat Armstrong rallied in the last half of the race to win the 100 butterfly in 1:00.85.

"EHT has a real deep lineup and they're always tough," Ocean City boys coach Shane McGrath said. "Some of our guys shined today. Our medley relay qualified for the Meet of Champions. It takes us a while in the season to get our best times. We'll work hard and stay hungry to get better."

Latham, a sophomore, won the girls 200 freestyle in 2:16.50 and the 400 freestyle in 4:46.52. Nguyen, a junior, took the 50 freestyle by a touch in 29.18 and the 100 butterfly in 1:06.55. Carlos, a junior, was first in the 100 freestyle by two feet in 1:02.67 and won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.63.

"My times were pretty good and the meet was fun," said Latham, 15. "We had a great team atmosphere. We were all swimming and cheering for each other."

The Eagles won all three relays, and Denise Yushan and Summer DeWitt both had two relay wins.

Ocean City sophomore Abby Hayes won the 200 IM (2:33.73) and the 100 breaststroke (1:19.10). The Red Raiders placed second in seven of the 11 races and finished third in nine of the races.

"With Egg Harbor Township, Mainland, Vineland and OLMA, our CAL division has to be one of the toughest in the state," Ocean City coach Ian Keyser said. "Every meet is a battle. I was very happy with our depth today. EHT won nine of 11 races but our depth kept us in it. I was very happy how we swam across the board for our first meet."