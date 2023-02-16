DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys and girls swimming teams each suffered losses in sectional finals Thursday.

The second-seeded EHT boys lost 97-73 to top-seeded Cherry Hill East in the South Jersey Group A championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology. The third-seeded Eagles’ girls also lost 91-73 to the top-seeded Cougars.

The boys’ meet was originally scheduled for Wednesday at GCIT, along with two other boys sectional finals. But unspecified issues with GCIT’s pool moved the finals to Camden County Technical and Vocational School. Since EHT-Cherry Hill East could not make accommodations, the teams swam with their respective girls teams Thursday.

The Cougars’ boys (12-0) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. The Eagles (7-2) are No. 3. On the girls side, Cherry Hill East (10-1) is ranked second, and EHT (6-3) is No. 6.

Last, the Cherry Hill East boys and girls also captured the sectional titles after defeating EHT. The boys then won the state Group A title.

“I thought both teams swam great,” EHT boys and girls coach Mark Jamieson said. “Cherry Hill East is and has just been the state powerhouse. We look forward to every chance we get to swim (against) them. It’s a journey to get here. You go through a lot of talented teams. I’m proud of what they accomplished (Thursday) in the water. Very fast meets on both sides.

“We are excited how we did and we wish Cherry Hill the best of luck moving on in the state playoffs.”

For the girls, Cherry Hill East led 42-20 after four races. The Eagles’ Katie Carlos, Denise Yushan, Kayla Nguyen and Rhylee Cornell won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 48.39 seconds. Cornell was second in the 50 freestyle (25.03).

The Cougars had at least two swimmers place in the top three in the first four events, including the first three places in the 200 individual medley.

“Cherry Hill is an awesome team,” said Carlos. “Every time we race them, we raced them last year, it’s a fun meet. The girls are super nice. It’s fun to be around them.”

EHT placed second in the next three events — Kayla Nguyen in the 100 butterfly, Carlos in the 100 freestyle and Denise Yushan in the 500 freestyle. In the final three events, Carlos won the 100 backstroke, Cornell the 100 breaststroke and Julia Latham, Summer DeWitt, Yushan and Carlos won the 400 freestyle.

“I felt really good,” Carlos said. “Our team has been very supportive this week. We’ve been through some hard times, just in general. But I think we have been really supportive of each other and have a great team spirit. … I feel like our back half is always super good in the meet. As a team, everyone did so well.”

Jamieson added the girls are stronger in the later events.

“We are lucky to have some upperclassmen with strong strokes,” he said. “Hopefully, we can keep that strength at the Meet of Champions. We are excited to see what we can do there.”

For the boys, Cherry Hill East won eight of the 11 events. EHT’s Charles Schreiner won the 200 and 500 freestyles. Schreiner, Michael Wojciechowicz, Dylan DeWitt and Leo Smilevski won the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.75). The Cougars led 64-60 after eight events, but won the last three to cap the scoring.

“It’s really just the team atmosphere pulling everyone together,” Schreiner said. “Every year we are here, we know it’s going to be a good and tough meet. We know we have to swim fast. Through all the adversity we faced this season, we just have to swim as fast as we can regardless of the outcome.”

Schreiner, DeWitt, Wojciechowicz and Smilevski were second in the 400 freestyle relay. Smilevski was also second in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Schreiner led the Eagles’ in their only three wins Thursday.

“As much as I like to take credit for those wins, honestly the team does an amazing job,” he said. “As happy as I am for my individual wins, I’m happier for everyone else here.”

The Eagles captured the Cape-Atlantic League Boys Swimming Championships title Jan. 27.

“I think this was one of the better boys meets we had, as far as sprint freestyle,” Jamieson said. “The relays were strong. I was happy how we performed. Again, I’m excited to see how we perform at the Meet of Champions.

“It’s been a great season. I’m proud of both teams. It was an accomplishment just to get here.”