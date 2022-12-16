EHT boys edge Wildwood Catholic in OT: Late Thursday roundup

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team beat host Wildwood Catholic Academy 66-63 in overtime Thursday in the season opener for both Cape-Atlantic League National Division programs.

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored six points in the extra period for EHT as the Eagles outscored Wildwood Catholic 12-9. DJ Germann added four points in the overtime and Jamil Wilkins added two. Germann led all scorers with 28 points, and Reyes and Wilkins had 14 and 13, respectively. Christian Rando scored six points and Keion Elliot contributed five.

For the Crusaders, Justin Harper scored 20 points, including two in overtime. Jayshaun Jackson added 14 points, including two in the extra session, and Jah Walker had 13. Azmir Kates scored five of his 11 points in overtime, and Pat Bean had five points.

Ocean City 59, St. Joseph 56: The host Red Raiders trailed by 11 points at halftime but outscored St. Joseph 38-24 in the second half to win. Kori Segich scored all of his 18 points in the second half. Omero Chevere added 13 points, and Pat Grimley had 11. Dylan Schlatter contributed eight points, and Andrew Karayiannis had three.

For the Wildcats, Adrian Rodriguez led with 21 points. Devon Theophile scored 16, and Shamar Cox and Will Spross had six apiece. A last second 3-point attempt by St. Joseph fell short.

Cedar Creek 57, Vineland 44: Landon Kurz scored a team-leading 14, including two 3s, for the Pirates. Michael Ferriola-Brosh scored 13, including three 3s. Jeffrey Marano added 10 points. Zaire Pilgrim (nine), Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (six), Ryan Manning and Jayden Hughes (two each) and Matthew Angelini (one) also scored.

Breon Herbert scored a game-high 20 for the Fighting Clan. He made two 3-pointers. James Hitchens Jr. and Kyelle Ruiz scored 10 and four, respectively.

Millville 48, Atlantic City 13: The host Thunderbolts dominated from the early going and outscored A.C. 16-2 in the first quarter. Khalon Foster and Donte Smith scored 11 points apiece for Millville, and Raquan Ford and Jaden Merrill added 10 and nine, respectively. Doug Doughty had five points.

Nas Turner scored four points for the Vikings, and Clarence Small had three.

Absegami 72, Cape May Tech 20: Isiah Akpassa scored 17 for the Braves. Charles Jerkins and Hassan Bey scored 14 and 11, respectivley. Jeremiah Akpassa scored five. Jamal Davis, Rameer Pender, Kenny Van Houten and Manny Torres each scored four. Donald Johnson (three) and Nicky Fortis, Baseem Taliaferro and JJ Pawlowski (two each) also scored.

Nicholas Boehm scored seven for Cape May Tech. Michael Coleman added three points. James Murray, Alec Dooley, Benjamin Lynch and Adam Dille each scored two.

Southern Reg. 48, Lacey Twp. 40: Tom Menegus scored 21 and added 12 rebounds for the Rams. Max DiPietro scored 10 and had nine rebounds. Caden Schubiger added eight points. Justin Silva scored five and had two rebounds. Pat Gaffney and Leo Crowley each scored two.

Dylan Hall scored 14 for the Lions. Chris Venturoso scored seven. Trevor Santucci (five), Peter Murphy (four) and Ryan Fitzgerald and Joe Miereles (two each) also scored.

ACIT 52, Bridgeton 42: Jameil Quintana scored 17 and added three rebounds for the Red Hawks. Desi Stroud added nine rebounds and eight points. Abdul Hawkins and Jayden Lopez each scored seven. Zahir Davis-Roberts had eight rebounds and four points. Yamdry Hernandez scored four. Nasir Tucker had six rebounds and scored three. Pedro Reyes Jr. scored two.

Jameel Purnell and Xzayvion Sharpe scored 11 and 10, respectively, for the Bulldogs. Martavian Brown (nine), Zikwon Anderson (eight) and Na'shaun Meade (four) also scored.

Barnegat 53, Jackson Liberty 48: The Bengals trailed 36-29 entering the fourth quarter and 41-30 with six minutes remaining. Jamari Smith scored 16 for the Bengals. Cole Toddings and Shawn Javines scored 12 and nine, respectively. Mason Krey (seven), Luke Tortorici and Stephen Griffin (four each) and Kyle Greenleaf (one) also scored.

Mainland Reg. 72, Buena Reg. 34: Tim Travagline scored a game-high 21, including five 3s, for the Mustangs. Cohen Cook scored 16. Mawali Osunniyi (eight), Keaton Loewenstern (seven), Shaun Williamson and Jamie Tyson (six each) and John Franchini and Collin Kummings (four each) also scored.

Jaden DelValle led the Chiefs with 13. Michael Ernst (six), Michael Keyes (five), JJ Gonzalez (four), Alijah Daughtry (three), Nicholas Cahall (two) and Robert Miller (one) also scored.

Pleasantville 62, Atlantic Christian 51: The Greyhounds led 27-19 at halftime and scored 21 in the third quarter. For the Cougars, Noah Stokes scored 19 to go with 10 rebounds and seven blocks. Sam Glancey added 10 rebounds Jayden Sanchez scored nine.

St. Augustine 62, Holy Spirit 60: An Ife Okiebioron dunk with four seconds left in overtime led the Hermits to the season-opening win. Semaj Bethea and Ethan Fox each scored 14. St. Augustine is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Peaky Roseborough made five 3s and scored a game-high 26 for the Spartans. No further information was available.

Point Pleasant Beach 72, Pinelands 47: Kevin Burns topped all scorers with 27 points for visiting Point Pleasant Beach. Kyle Kolans scored 18 points, and Stephen Seaman, Scottie Crowley and John Coakley added eight points apiece.

Aiden Falduto led Pinelands with 15 points, and Matt Davis and Ty Kline scored 13 and nine points, respectively. Ashish Gainder had four points. Pinelands led 15-10 after the first quarter but Point Pleasant Beach outscored the Wildcats 25-6 in the second quarter.