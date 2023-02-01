EHT boys edge St. Joseph: Late Tuesday roundup

Jamil Wilkins scored 20 points to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team to a 64-62 victory over St. Joseph Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

The Eagles (17-4) trailed 34-33 but took a 54-52 lead after three quarters.

Wilkins added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 16 to go with nine rebounds and five steals for EHT. Keion Elliot scored 11 and had five rebounds. Christian Rando scored seven to go with seven rebounds. Jake Karp and Noah Holliday each scored five.

Devon Theophile scored 17 for the Wildcats (11-9). Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 15 to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Jared Demara scored 12 points, and Will Spross added 10. Theophile and Spross each had five rebounds. Jason Umosella and Adrian Smith (three each) and Aidan Hopson (two) also scored.

Atlantic City 63, Vineland 42: Mikel Jones scored 20 for the Vikings (11-8). Hasanur Freeman scored 10, and Frank Gilliam added nine. Ky Gilliam scored eight, amd Yandel Mendez added four. Roody Romelus and Nahseem Harris (three each) and Tahmir Rex and Ryan Shapiro (two each) also scored. Atlantic City led 29-13 at halftime.

Nazir Rowell scored 21 for the Fighting Clan (1-13). Chris Gainey scored eight, and Kyelle Ruiz added six. Jack Baruffi added two.

No. 4 St. Augustine 60, Ocean City 49: Elijah Brown scored 23 for the Hermits (16-4), No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Semaj Bethea scored 16, and Ethan Fox added 12. Ife Okebiorun (four), Noah Plenn (three) and Gabe Gillespie (two) also scored.

Dylan Schlatter scored 15 for the Red Raiders (8-11). Kori Segich scored 12, and Omero Chevere added 10. Patrick Grimley (six), Ben McGonigle (four) and Colin Thompson (two) also scored.

ACIT 50, Millville 36: Nasir Tucker scored 11 for the Red Hawks (15-5). Jameil Quintana, Jayden Lopez and Zahir Davis-Roberts each scored 10, and Desi Stroud added nine. ACIT went on a 20-4 run in the second quarter.

Raquan Ford scored 17 for the Thunderbolts (13-6). Jaden Merrill scored five, and Jabbar Barriento and Khalon Foster each added four. Terrence Todd, Zyahir Pickett and Donte Smith each scored two.

Middle Twp. 57, Holy Spirit 30: Bubba McNeil scored 11 to go with six assists for the Panthers (11-9). Anthony Trombetta scored 10. Landen Hart scored nine with five rebounds. Aydan Howell scored eight. Re Ale Basquine added seven points and six rebounds. Jamir McNeil scored six to go with five rebounds. Chase Moore scored four, and Riley Powell added two.

Jayden Llanos and Emmitt Kane each scored nine for the Spartans (7-13). Rocco Arici scored five, and Jordan Coles and David Legette each added three. Tahmir Jones scored one.

Absegami 70, Pleasantville 66: The Braves (16-6) have won six straight. For Pleasantville (10-12), Marki Barnes scored 25. Neeko Rolle and Sha'Kir Boyd each scored 11. Jeff Valeus scored 10 and added nine assists and three steals. Ibn Mitchell scored six, and Nicholas Irizarry added three.

Deptford 73, Cumberland Reg. 61: The Colts' Ethan Turner scored his 1000th career point in the loss. Turner scored 25 in the game. Kaleb Green scored 11 for Cumberland (5-13). DJ Mosley scored 10. Connor Bonham and Stephen Wilchensky (five each), Drew Nakai (three) and Kielle Woodard (two) also scored. Sammy Sanford scored 24 for Deptford (8-10).