EHT boys basketball tops Westampton Tech: Roundup

Egg Harbor Township High School’s DJ Germann led with 21 points as the Eagles beat Westampton Tech 66-38 in boys basketball at the MLK Classic at Paul VI High School on Monday.

The Eagles (11-3) led 26-21 at halftime and then pulled away.

Germann also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jamil Wilkins scored 11 points and had three assists and three steals, and Jay-Nelly Reyes added 10 points, six steals and three assists. Keion Elliot scored nine points and added five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Christian Rando contributed six points and four rebounds, and Jayden Dixon had five points.

For Westampton Tech (9-4), Justin Murray and Jayson Carr each scored 10 points, and Tahijj Hunter added nine.

From Sunday

Toms River North 75, Bridgeton 43: Micah Ford scored 20 points for Toms River North (9-4), and Owen Baker and Jeremiah Pruitt each had 12. The Mariners led 46-20 at halftime. For Bridgeton (2-11), Zikwon Anderson led with 15 points, and Jameel Purnell had 13.

Girls basketball

No. 10 Middle Township 61, Holy Spirit 28: Madison Palek scored 17 points for host Middle (12-3), the 10th-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.

Jada Elston had 14 points, and Hannah Cappelletti added 11. Mia Elston contributed eight, all in the first half, and Abbey Cappelletti had three. Iyanna Bennett, Gabby Cruz, Riley Odom and Izzy Toland each scored two.

For Holy Spirit (8-4), Lauren Cella and Grace Fishbein scored seven and six points, respectively, and Ava Catona had five. Millinda Marigliano and Reilly Byrnes scored three apiece, and Kira Murray and Sabrina Little each had two.

Wrestling

Ocean City 42, Pinelands Regional 28

106: Wyatt Pharo PR md. Charlie Hudak 12-1

113: Jacob Melini OC p. Joseph Wainen :41

120: Paul Renzulli PR d Luke Finnegan 10-3

126: Josiah Hart PR p Zarian Cabalo 1:17

132: Mason Livio PR d. Aiden Leypoldt 3-0

138: Jake Greenberg PR sudden victory Dominic Morrill 2-0

144: Tommy Grimley OC by forfeit

150: Jace Watson OC by forfeit

157: Talon Fischer OC by forfeit

165: Clarence Smith OC p. Leonaldo Mendoza 5:08

175: Gavin Wagner PR d Nick Layton 2-0

190: William Dilorenzo OC by forfeit

215: Clifford Dirkes OC p. Anthony Aguanno 3:25

285: Qusi Goode PR by forfeit

Hammonton 58, Pinelands Regional 21

106: Justin Flood H p. Wyatt Pharo 1:57

113: Shane Way H p. Joseph Wainen 1:04

120: Logan Walters H p. Paul Renzulli 1:36

126: Luca Giagunto H by forfeit

132: Josiah Hart PR d. Troy Mays 6-2

138: Mason Livio PR p. Matt Gehres 1:51

144: Frank Italiano H md. Jake Greenberg 10-1

150: Nick Sheridan PR. p. Michael Maimone 3:44

157: Michael Benedetto H by forfeit

165: Kevin Watson H by forfeit

175: Josiah Witcher H p. Leonaldo Mendoza 2:44

190: Gavin Wagner PR by forfeit

215: Michael Ryan H p. Anthony Aguanno 5:17

285: Mark Hartley H p. Qusi Goode 5:50

Collingswood 52, Pinelands Regional 16

106: Mason Musciano C SV. Wyatt Pharo 9-7

113: Lino Bataloni C p. Joseph Wainen :39

120: Ezra Katz C p. Paul Renzulli 2:16

126: Josiah Hart PR p. Nathaniel Plotts 4:47

132: Mason Livio PR md. Nick Miraglia 12-2

138: Matt Malinowski C md. Jake Greenberg 12-2

144: Nate Eife C d. Nick Sheridan 10-4

150: Matt Jubb C by forfeit

157: Justin Pilla C by forfeit

165: Chris Leek C d. Leonaldo Mendoza 8-1

175: Gavin Wagner PR p. Bobby Fox 2:40

190: Vincenzo Angelucci C by forfeit

215: Geremia VanZant Gregory C d. Anthony Aguanno 9-4

285: Nyeim Bennett Cp. Qusi Goode 1:40