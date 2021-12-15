EHT boys basketball: The sleeping giant begins to wake

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team hears the whispers of the South Jersey basketball community.
The Eagles reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals as a No. 16 seed in 2020.
They finished 14-1 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.
This season, Egg Harbor is projected to be a Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV contender. The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. They will open the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Lower Cape May Regional.
But despite that impressive resume and mostly because they haven’t been a perennial power, many high school basketball fans wonder just how good EHT is.
“I feel like we have a chip on our shoulder,” senior guard Carlos Lopez said. “I feel like we’re better than they actually say we are."
Egg Harbor coach Cameron Bell said: “The guys want to prove to everyone that (last season) wasn’t a COVID fluke. We’re not just a sleeping giant. We’re waking up.”
Egg Harbor Township has experienced boys basketball success before. But since 1992, the Eagles have never won the Cape-Atlantic League championship or been thought of as one of the region’s elite teams on a year-in and year-out basis.
One of the problems is many of Egg Harbor’s top players have attended non-public schools. Bell, a 1994 EHT graduate, is trying to change that.
“I always treat a kid like if you’re from EHT, you’re from EHT,” Bell said. “Kids are going to go other places, but my door is always open. You’ll always be an EHT kid.”
This group of Eagles grew up playing on the same teams since they were in grade school. Lopez grew up in Williamstown but came back to Egg Harbor Township every weekend. His father, also named Carlos, was a 1996 EHT graduate.
“I think it’s a big part of our success,” Lopez said of the team’s chemistry. “We all know each other. We all know what we can do best. We all know how we should play our role exactly like we should.”
Lopez averaged 21.9 points and sank 40 3-pointers last season. But he’s gained 10 pounds and at 6-foot-2, 170 says he’s a much more complete player this season.
“I feel like I can score at all three levels (at the rim, mid-range and from beyond the arc),” he said. “My defense has improved.”
The Eagles also have experience with junior point guard DJ Germann (15 ppg) and senior guard Isaiah Glenn (13 ppg). Bell said Germann is the team’s top defender. With Germann and Lopez, it’s easy to overlook Glenn but he’s a solid perimeter shooter and also a standout defender.
Anthony Colon, a 6-5 senior, returns to the team. He played for EHT as a sophomore but played in Florida because of the pandemic last season. His return gives the Eagles an inside presence.
“I really think he’s going to turn some heads,” Bell said. “The kid finishes around the rim.”
The Eagles play in the CAL United Division, easily the league’s toughest with contenders St. Joseph Academy, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May and Hammonton. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11, and St. Joe is ranked No. 7.
EHT will also test itself with non-league division games against Wildwood Catholic Academy, Haddonfield, Woodrow Wilson, Westfield, Linden and Math Civic and Sciences of Philadelphia.
“I want our guys to get a chance to showcase themselves to South Jersey,” Bell said, “and I want us to be ready for the playoffs.”
The Eagles' hope this season is to continue to build a culture that leads to a more consistent EHT program. The school has a lot going for it, namely one of the largest enrollments in South Jersey and outstanding facilities.
“We can set the stage for the newcomers, the incoming freshmen,” Lopez said. “We can make kids want to come to EHT instead of leaving and transferring out. We’ve created a brotherhood.”
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
