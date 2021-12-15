EHT boys basketball: The sleeping giant begins to wake

One of the problems is many of Egg Harbor’s top players have attended non-public schools. Bell, a 1994 EHT graduate, is trying to change that.

“I always treat a kid like if you’re from EHT, you’re from EHT,” Bell said. “Kids are going to go other places, but my door is always open. You’ll always be an EHT kid.”

This group of Eagles grew up playing on the same teams since they were in grade school. Lopez grew up in Williamstown but came back to Egg Harbor Township every weekend. His father, also named Carlos, was a 1996 EHT graduate.

“I think it’s a big part of our success,” Lopez said of the team’s chemistry. “We all know each other. We all know what we can do best. We all know how we should play our role exactly like we should.”

Lopez averaged 21.9 points and sank 40 3-pointers last season. But he’s gained 10 pounds and at 6-foot-2, 170 says he’s a much more complete player this season.

“I feel like I can score at all three levels (at the rim, mid-range and from beyond the arc),” he said. “My defense has improved.”