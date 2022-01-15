 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT boys basketball team drops from the unbeaten ranks
top story

EHT boys basketball team drops from the unbeaten ranks

EHT vs. Westfield

Carlos Lopez of EHT drives against Westfield

 Mike McGarry

MOUNTAINSIDE - Coach Cameron Bell of the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team had plenty of time to think on the 100-plus mile bus trip to play Westfield at Peak Academy on Saturday night.

He worried what impact Friday’s hard-fought win over Cape-Atlantic League rival St. Joseph Academy would have on Saturday’s game.

Bell’s worst fears came true.

Westfield handed EHT its first loss of the season, beating the Eagles 61-57.

“I was little concerned riding up that we expended so much energy last night,” Bell said. “I wondered how much we would have in the tank, and we didn’t play our best basketball.”

The game matched South Jersey against North Jersey. Peakside Academy is a private basketball facility and Saturday’s matchup was part of its War on the Floor showcase event. Westfield (8-3) has won eight of its last nine games and owns an impressive win over traditional state power Elizabeth. EHT (10-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press’ Elite 11.

Westfield took control with a 12-0 run to start the second half that gave the Blue Devils a 45-32 lead with 4 minutes, 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

One sequence typified Westfield’s effort during that stretch. Blue Devils forward Tyrone Hamilton grabbed four straight offensive rebounds before finally scoring.

“That is probably our only weakness – rebounding,” Bell said. “That’s something we have to work on. We have to address it. That’s not just something we figured out today. It’s been a weakness of ours all year. We’ve just been able to cover it with other things. Tonight, we didn’t have those other things.”

EHT rallied in the fourth quarter behind Isaiah Glenn (16 points, three steals). He sank two 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. The Eagles cut Westfield’s lead to two points four times in the final quarter but never got the defensive stop they needed to have a chance to tie the game.

EHT also struggled offensively. The Eagles usually dynamic backcourt of Carlos Lopez and DJ Germann was sluggish from the start. Lopez finished with nine points. Germann contributed five assists and four points. Lopez and Germann entered the game, averaging 25.7 and 14.9 points, respectively.

“Those kids played a lot of minutes the past two weeks in big, pressurized games,” Bell said. “Neither one came out (Friday). I’m not making excuses for them. I put games like this on me because I have to do a better job of (developing) the back of our rotation.”

Anthony Colon led EHT with 17 points. TJ Halloran scored 15 points for the Blue Devils. Westfield 6-foot-10 center Sean Logan scored 12 and blocked three shots.

As EHT boarded the yellow school bus after the game for the long ride home, it hoped some good will come from the game when the postseason begins.

“What we can take from this game is even when we don’t play our best, we play defense so well that we’re always going to be in games,” Bell said. “We just have to figure out the mental side to close and finish.”

Westfield 20 13 14 14 - 61

Egg Harbor Township16 16 9 16 - 57

WF-Halloran 15, Meixner 7, Hamilton 11, Barraza 8, Logan 12, Sica 8

EHT-Lopez 9, Nelly-Reyes 9, Glenn 16, Colon 17, Germann 4, Rodriguez 2

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
