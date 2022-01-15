EHT boys basketball team drops from the unbeaten ranks

“That is probably our only weakness – rebounding,” Bell said. “That’s something we have to work on. We have to address it. That’s not just something we figured out today. It’s been a weakness of ours all year. We’ve just been able to cover it with other things. Tonight, we didn’t have those other things.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EHT rallied in the fourth quarter behind Isaiah Glenn (16 points, three steals). He sank two 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. The Eagles cut Westfield’s lead to two points four times in the final quarter but never got the defensive stop they needed to have a chance to tie the game.

EHT also struggled offensively. The Eagles usually dynamic backcourt of Carlos Lopez and DJ Germann was sluggish from the start. Lopez finished with nine points. Germann contributed five assists and four points. Lopez and Germann entered the game, averaging 25.7 and 14.9 points, respectively.

“Those kids played a lot of minutes the past two weeks in big, pressurized games,” Bell said. “Neither one came out (Friday). I’m not making excuses for them. I put games like this on me because I have to do a better job of (developing) the back of our rotation.”