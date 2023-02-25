The Egg HarborTownship High School boys basketball team never let Cherry Hill East get comfortable Saturday night.

The third-seeded Eagles pressed the pace from the start and beat seventh-seeded East 58-40 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal. EHT advances to the sectional final for the first time in program history playing at top-seeded Lenape on Tuesday.

“Everything we’ve done behind the scenes is paying off,” EHT coach Caeron Bell said. “The boys are buying in. Everything we built seven years ago (when Bell took over the program) is all coming to fruition.”

Senior Jay-Nelly Reyes led EHT with 18 points. Jamil Wilkins scored 13, including a spectacular dunk over several Cherry Hill East defenders that brought the fans in EHT’s gym out of their seats.

EHT took control with an 11-0 run to start the second half that turned a six-point halftime lead into a 41-24 lead with 4 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter.

Reyes scored six points during that stretch, including layups off passes from Christian Rando and DJ Germann. Keion Elliott sank one of his three 3-pointers in the run.

The Eagles consistently pushed the pace.

“We knew we had to run and keep running,” Bell said. “They play in a great conference (the Olympic Conference), but they haven’t played someone who runs and runs like we run. DJ Germann, Jamil Wilkins and Jay-Nelly Reyes they can for days, and they did it tonight.”

The only downside for EHT was Germann left in the fourth quarter with a reaggravated ankle injury. Bell said Germann originally sprained the ankle before EHT beat St. Augustine in the Cape-Atlantic League title game Feb. 17.

“He’ll be OK by Tuesday, trust me,” Bell said. “He’s fine.”

Cherry Hill East 9 15 9 7 - 40

EHT 15 15 18 10 - 58

CHE - Flannery 10, Gross 16, Cotter 3, Fadahunsi 5, Delgado 4, Haddock 2

EHT - Reyes 18, Wilkins 13, Germann 9, Elliot 9, Rando 9