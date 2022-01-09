EHT boys basketball team adds more believers with Seagull Classic win

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Seagull Classic concluded Sunday and featured several of the state’s top teams. EHT/Linden was one of the weekend’s more intriguing matchups. Linden (1-3) is a perennial North Jersey Power. One of Linden’s losses was a 57-47 defeat Roselle Catholic, one of the state’s top teams. Meanwhile, EHT (9-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press’ Elite 11.

EHT played with poise against Linden. Lopez and Germann did not force the action.

“We’re not scared of a packed gym,” Germann said. “We’re getting to use it. We show it out there on the court.”

The Eagles took control with a 13-0 run that turned a two-point deficit with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter into a 47-36 advantage with 5:16 left in the game. Germann and Lopez both sank 3-pointers during that stretch.

EHT, as it did all game, did a good job during that run of getting in the passing lanes and deflecting and stealing passes. Senior forward Anthony Colon (15 points, eight rebounds) was much more active in the second half.