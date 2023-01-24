EHT boys basketball edges Ocean City in OT: Late Monday roundup

Egg Harbor Township High School’s Jamil Wilkins hit the go-ahead field goal with 7.8 seconds left in overtime to help the Eagles beat host Ocean City 57-55 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division boys basketball game Monday.

Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 22 points for EHT (14-3), and Wilkins added 14. DJ Germann contributed 13 points, Christian Rando six. Justin Moore added two. EHT led 19-17 at halftime.

Kori Segich led Ocean City (6-10) with 18 points, including the tip-in that tied the game at 51-51 and sent it into overtime. Omero Chevere scored 11, Patrick Grimley 10. Dylan Schlatter finished with seven, and Sean Sakers scored three.

Atlantic City 44, Hammonton 41: Ky Gilliam scored 11 for the Vikings (8-7). Frank Gilliam scored nine, and Chris Finks added eight. Mikel Jones (seven), Nas Turner (four), Yandel Mendez (three) and Ryan Shapiro (two) also scored.

Kenny Smith scored a game-high 22 for the Blue Devils (8-6). Azzir Smith-Bey scored nine, and Joseph Gillen added five. Tyler Lowe scored three, Nic Johnson two.

Middle Twp. 54, St. Joseph 51: Re Ale Basquine scored 21 to go with six rebounds for the Panthers (9-7). Chase Moore scored 11 and had six rebounds. Jamir McNeil added 10 assists, nine points and three rebounds. Devon Bock scored six, Anthony Trombetta five.

Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 19 for the Wildcats (10-6). Devon Theophile scored 15 and grabbed 14 rebounds. Shamar Cox scored seven to go with six rebounds and three assists. Will Spross added six assists, five points and four rebounds. Jared Demara scored five and added five rebounds.

Lower Cape May Reg. 63, Buena Reg. 31: Jacob Bey scored 15 and had five rebounds for the Caper Tigers (13-2). Braswell Thomas scored nine, Mason Cronin six. Oguer Nunez, Mike Cronin and Amir Clarke each scored five. Eulis Carter, Macky Bonner and Kamauri Wright each scored three, and Ty Bonner added two.

Jaden DelValle scored 14 for the Chiefs (3-15), and JJ Gonzalez added 10. Alijah Daughtry scored three, and Josue Cuadrado and Michael Ernst each added two.

No. 1 Camden 82, No. 4 St. Augustine 51: Semaj Bethea scored 20 for the Hermits (12-3), who are No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Matt Kouser scored 17 and had six rebounds. Ethan Fox scored 12 and added seven rebounds. Olumide Okebiorun and Elijah Brown each scored one. St. Augustine trailed 32-25 at halftime.

Aaron Bradshaw scored 22 for top-ranked Camden. D.J. Wagner scored 20.

Girls basketball

Atlantic City 64, Hammonton 50: Quanirah Montague, who has committed to Mississippi State, led the host Vikings (9-4) with 29 points to go with 17 rebounds. Sasha Lemons scored 13 and had four assists. Bridget Roach added 10 points, and Zashirah Jackson and Alexis Gormley had five apiece. Jackson added three steals and three rebounds. Taison Parker scored two.

Emma Peretti scored 21 for Hammonton (8-8). She also had had 10 rebounds and seven blocks. Ava Divello scored 11 and added six rebounds. Giada Palmieri scored eight to go with four assists and three rebounds. Shamaya Simola added 14 rebounds five points, four assists and three blocks.

Holy Spirit 54, Cedar Creek 36: Kira Murray scored 20 to go with nine rebounds five assists and three steals for the Spartans (11-4). Sabrina Little scored 15 to go with four assists and three steals. Kendall Murphy scored right and grabbed seven rebounds. Hanna Watson scored eight and finished with six steals. Lauren Cella scored two and had four rebounds.

Mia McColland and Emonie Taylor each scored 13 for the Pirates (6-8). Lexi Sears scored five, Jada Hill three.

No. 7 Ocean City 40, Vineland 33: Avery Jackson scored 14 points and had three rebounds for the visiting Red Raiders (14-3). Tori Vliet had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals. Madelyn Adamson and Ayanna Morton each scored five. Naomi Nnewihe had three points and three rebounds.

For Vineland (6-10), Thalia Duncan and Samantha Jones both scored 10, and Madison Fowlkes added nine.

Our Lady of Mercy 66, Cape May Tech 24: Madelyn Bernhardt scored 17 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists for the host Villagers (8-6). Angelina Dragone had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Savannah Prescott scored 11 and had eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Drew Coyle scored nine points and added three rebounds. Sophia Sacco had seven points, three rebounds and three steals.

Hayli Estes scored nine points for Cape May Tech (3-6). Emma Drumm and Amanda Daino each had six. Marley Wetzel scored two, Gianna Gallo one.