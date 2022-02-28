EHT bounces back from CAL upset to beat ACIT in playoff opener

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 8 seed in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament, the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team waited 10 long days for another postseason game.

The Eagles looked like one of the best teams in South Jersey and dominated the second half en route to a 67-39 win over ACIT in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game. EHT will host Clearview Regional at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional quarterfinals.

Carlos Lopez scored 17 and had four for the Eagles (22-3). Junior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes scored 14 and had four steals. Senior center Anthony Colon scored 12 of his 14 in the second half.

“We felt we should have won (the CAL Tournament) game,” Reyes said. “We didn’t play as good as we should. We just worked. We didn’t dwell on it because we knew we had (Monday’s game).”

Third-seeded EHT outscored 14th-seeded ACIT 39-18 in the second half.

“When we went to the locker room (at halftime), coach (Cameron Bell) gave us a good talk,” Reyes said. “We just came out executed, followed the game plan and played as a team.”

The Eagles (22-3) earned the top-seed in last week’s CAL Tournament but lost in the first round 50-39 to No. 8 seed Mainland Regional on Feb. 17.

The Eagles began Monday hoping the lessons from that defeat would benefit them in the S.J. tournament.

EHT won despite playing without standout guard DJ Germann, who was out with a wrist injury. Bell said he expects Germann to play Wednesday.

On Monday, Lopez scored eight points in the game’s first three minutes to help the Eagles jump to an eight-point first-quarter lead.

But the Red Hawks (15-9) hung tough for the rest of the half behind the perimeter shooting of Jameul Quintana and the inside play of Zahir Daves.

EHT took control with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter. The Eagles full-court defense rarely allowed ACIT to cross half-court during that stretch.

Reyes sank four foul shots, made a steal and scored and added another layup off a Colon bounce pass during the run.

"We take pride in our defense,” Reyes said. “We practice it every day. Defense wins games. Today, we played good defense.

Sixth-seeded Clearview, the Eagles' next opponent, advanced by defeating No. 11 seed Southern Regional.

“We won, but the job is not finished,” Reyes said. “There’s no tomorrow if we lost. Well, now, there’s a tomorrow.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.