MEDFORD TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team knew at one point this season it would return to Lenape’s gym.

That day came Tuesday, and this time the Eagles left in celebration, not disappointment.

Senior guard DJ Germann scored 15 points and had four steals as third-seeded EHT beat top-seeded Lenape 41-36 to win the South Jersey Group IV championship. Lenape beat the Eagles 66-52 in last year’s sectional semifinals.

“I thought about that loss,” senior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes said. “They ended our season last year. But guess what? We have practice tomorrow. We’re trying to get a state (championship).”

The sectional championship is the first in EHT boys basketball history. Coach Cameron Bell raised the South Jersey trophy over his head as the Eagles jumped and celebrated around him. Bell said that after last year’s loss at Lenape he told Germann and Reyes to remember the feeling and use it as motivation.

“The first will always be remembered,” Bell said. “This means everything to me personally as an alumni and as someone who purposefully moved back to Egg Harbor Township to be a role model and example for young African-Americans in Egg Harbor Township and really for everybody. I love that town. I am EHT, and it means the world to me.”

Fans packed Lenape’s gym for Tuesday’s rematch. EHT won its first S.J. title the way championships are supposed to be won — with stingy defense, physical and mental toughness and intelligent guard play.

“We knew we could do this,” Reyes said. “There’s a lot of emotions going on right now. We’ve been talking about this since we were young. Coming in here, I immediately thought about the loss last year. I knew we were going to come here and (play) them again. They’re a great team.”

Baskets were tough to come by for both teams.

Germann sparked EHT’s offense early with 10 points in the second quarter.

“They were playing really pressed and compact defense,” he said. “We couldn’t really get to the rack. In the second half, we spread them out, started getting to the rack, getting foul calls and getting points.”

In a game as tight as Tuesday’s, a four-point lead can seem like a 20-point advantage.

Germann gave the Eagles the lead for good when his two free throws with 5 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game put EHT up 31-29.

The game’s biggest basket followed. On EHT’s next possession, Germann penetrated and found Reyes open in the right corner for a 3-pointer to make it 34-29 EHT with 4:35 left.

That was all the room EHT needed.

“I didn’t hit one all night,” Reyes said. “That was my first one all night. To see it go in felt good. Defense won us this game, but that shot was big.”

Christian Rando and Reyes each sank two foul shots in the final 33 seconds to clinch the win.

The EHT student section chanted “Defense! Defense!” during the fourth quarter. Eagles fans gave the team a standing ovation as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Reyes finished with 14 points. Rando had eight rebounds. Tye Dorset scored a game-high 16 for Lenape.

EHT (27-5) will play Central Jersey champion Trenton in a state Group IV semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Regional.

This has been a season of firsts for EHT. The Eagles also won the first Cape-Atlantic League championship in program history.

Even better, these Eagles have changed the way the local and South Jersey basketball communities think about EHT. For years, many of EHT’s top basketball players attended other schools.

“It means a lot,” Germann said. “A lot of EHT kids didn’t want to come to EHT High School. I feel like us winning all these games and winning a championship is going to change that.”

Scoring

EHT 7 12 8 14—41

Lenape 10 10 5 11—36

EHT: Wilkins 7, Elliot 3, Germann 15, Rando 2, Reyes 14

L: Wright 6, Primas 10, Liebling 2, Dorset 16, Clark 2