EHT beats Kingsway 7-3 to win S.J. Group IV softball championship

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Madison Dollard took off her protective mask as soon as she saw the pop fly headed toward shortstop Saturday afternoon.
The Egg Harbor Township High School softball pitcher knew that EHT shortstop Madison Biddle would — as she had seemingly done all season — catch anything hit in her direction.
Then it would be time to celebrate.
Biddle caught the pop-up for the final out as the top-seeded Eagles beat second-seeded Kingsway Regional 7-3 to win the South Jersey Group IV championship.
Dollard hit a two-run home run, struck out seven and did not allow an earned run to get the complete-game win.
“It feels incredible,” Dollard said. “I feel like we came together as a team to win it all. I’m really shaky right now.”
The game took two days. Rain suspended the contest Friday afternoon with the Eagles up 5-0 and one out in the top of the third inning. Dollard admitted to having plenty of nervous energy Friday night.
“This game felt so long,” she said. “I had to go for a run (Friday night) — a good mile. I had to let all the adrenaline out.”
The Eagles spent most of Friday night texting each other words of encouragement.
“We were on a roll,” Dollard said. “We had to keep the mojo going.”
The game was one of the most anticipated of the season. Kingsway (22-5) won South Jersey Group IV titles in 2021 and 2019. The Dragons also handed EHT its only loss of this season, a 5-4 defeat on April 27.
“It mattered that the (title game was against Kingsway),” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “We wanted to prove that we were the better team. You want to be the best of the best. You have to play the best of the best to get there. We knew this was going to be a really good game.”
EHT could not have gotten off to a better start Friday. The Eagles got six hits and scored five runs in the bottom of the first. Sienna Walterson, Payton Colbert and Sofia Spatocco each had an RBI single. Ryley Martini contributed a two-run single.
The contest resumed at noon Saturday under sunny skies and warm temperatures. Plenty of fans, including a raucous EHT student section, returned to see the finish.
Dollard had the big hit Saturday. She pulled a pitch over the left-field fence in the bottom of the third to make 7-0.
“It was a 3-2 count,” she said. “I was looking for anything. It was definitely an inside pitch.”
The blast helped the Eagles sustain the momentum they created Friday.
“That was a big deal,” Troster said. “That was a great two runs that we really needed today. It gives confidence. It gives (Dollard) confidence on the mound. Kingsway is a good team. They can hit the ball.”
From there, EHT counted down the outs needed to win the championship. Kingsway freshman Hannah Weismer gave the Eagles some anxious moments with a three-run home run in top of the fifth.
But Dollard pitched a scoreless final two innings to preserve the win. Walterson finished 2 for 4, and Martini went 2 for 3.
The Eagles mobbed each other in celebration and chanted “EHT! EHT!” after the final out.
EHT (24-1) advances to a state semifinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Central Jersey champion Freehold Township (20-4). The state title game is 7 p.m. next Saturday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange.
“We want to keep rolling,” Troster said.
Saturday’s victory gave the Eagles their third S.J. Group IV championship. EHT also won sectional titles in 2016 and 2017 and the state championship in 2017.
Three South Jersey titles in six years makes EHT softball one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s premier programs in any sport.
“We have good feeder programs. We have a lot of people who put in a lot of time with the younger kids,” said Troster, who took over the program in 2020. “We keep getting good athletes. It’s easy to make dreams happen and good things happen when you have great kids and great athletes to start with. Their parent support, the community was out today … . When those things all come together, that’s what makes these things happen.”
PHOTOS: EHT beats Kingsway Reg. for South Jersey softball title
The Egg Harbor Township softball team celebrates its South Jersey Group lV championship Saturday. The Eagles defeated Kingsway Regional, the only team to have beaten them this season, to take their third sectional title since 2016.
VERNON OGRODNEK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
The celebration is on moments after the Eagles recorded the final out.
EHT students turned out in force to see the Eagles win the championship.
VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS
Egg Harbor Township's Morgan Vogt rounds third after Dollard hit her home run.
Her Egg Harbor Township teammates surround Madison Dollard, arms in the air, after she hit a home run in the third inning of their win over Kingsway Regional on Saturday. Dollard also was the winning pitcher
