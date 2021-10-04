EHT beats Hammonton in boys soccer to climb to 6-3: Late Monday roundup

Gilmer Mendoza and Jude Urban each scored in the first half to help Egg Harbor Township High School defeat host Hammonton 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Monday.

Lucas Lainez had one assist for the Eagles (6-3). Chris Volk made six saves for Hammonton (8-2).

Lacey Township 2, Lakewood 0: Kody Besser had a goal and an assist for the unbeaten Lions. Tyler Hyde also scored for visiting Lacey (7-0-1), and Chad Moore had an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made four saves for the shutout. Lakewood fell to 3-3.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Absegami 2, Hammonton 0: The Braves won 25-16, 25-23. Ayana Crandell had 10 kills and four digs for the visiting Braves (9-2). Jackie Fortis added five aces and five digs, and Dessiah Key had five kills. Setter Deesha Chokshi had 12 assists.

For Hammonton (6-6), Mariah Valentin had four kills, 10 digs and four service points, and Cara Rivera added four kills and four digs. Yasvi Patel contributed 10 digs, and Tiffany Paretti had five digs, seven assists and five service points.

Oakcrest 2, Middle Township 0: The visiting Falcons (6-3) won 25-17, 25-7. Middle dropped to 1-9.