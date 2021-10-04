EHT beats Hammonton in boys soccer to climb to 6-3: Late Monday roundup

Gilmer Mendoza and Jude Urban each scored in the first half to help Egg Harbor Township High School defeat host Hammonton 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Monday.
Lucas Lainez had one assist for the Eagles (6-3). Chris Volk made six saves for Hammonton (8-2).
Lacey Township 2, Lakewood 0: Kody Besser had a goal and an assist for the unbeaten Lions. Tyler Hyde also scored for visiting Lacey (7-0-1), and Chad Moore had an assist. Ryan Fitzgerald made four saves for the shutout. Lakewood fell to 3-3.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Absegami 2, Hammonton 0: The Braves won 25-16, 25-23. Ayana Crandell had 10 kills and four digs for the visiting Braves (9-2). Jackie Fortis added five aces and five digs, and Dessiah Key had five kills. Setter Deesha Chokshi had 12 assists.
For Hammonton (6-6), Mariah Valentin had four kills, 10 digs and four service points, and Cara Rivera added four kills and four digs. Yasvi Patel contributed 10 digs, and Tiffany Paretti had five digs, seven assists and five service points.
Oakcrest 2, Middle Township 0: The visiting Falcons (6-3) won 25-17, 25-7. Middle dropped to 1-9.
GIRLS TENNIS
Barnegat 3, Manchester Township 2
Singles-Kelsea Jecas B d. Madalynn O'Neill 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Gabrielle Ashton MT d. Kira Pokluda 3-6, 7-5, 6-1; Maura Glines B d. Adrienne Biscardi 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles-Shannon Harrington-Victoria VanWagner B d. Alexis Cervanak-Nicole Collinson 6-0, 6-3; Ella Rajcok-Allison Gilbert MT d. Talia Fraser-Isabelle Wright 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Records-Manchester 3-7; Barnegat 9-5.
Mainland Regional 5, Atlantic City 0
Singles-Khushi Thakkar d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Carson d. Hannah Trebowitz 6-0, 6-0; Christina Htay d. Cece Marota 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles-Maddie Dennis-Samantha Goldberg d. (names not available) 6-0, 6-0; Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong d. Xenon Iqbal-Kanajia Jamison 6-0, 6-0.
Records-Mainland 11-1; AC 2-10.
Lower Cape May Regional 5, Wildwood Catholic Academy 0
Singles-Sam Mancuso d. Trina Frey 6-3, 6-2; Vika Simonsen d. Joanna McShaffy 6-1, 6-1; Delaney Brown d. Jamie Bogle 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles-Marley Kronemeyer-Ina Nikolova d. (names not available) 6-2, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert-Jayci Shivers d. (names not available) 6-0, 6-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.