The Egg Harbor Township High School boys volleyball team beat host Cinnaminson 2-0 in a nonleague match on Monday. T
The Eagles (4-1) won it with scores of 25-18 and 25-19.
Alec Barnes led EHT with nine kills and had one block and one ace. Michael Nammour had 18 service points, three aces and 18 assists.
Central Regional 2, Lacey Township 1: The visiting Golden Eagles (2-2) rallied to win with scores of 26-24, 16-25 and 25-18. Dan Kejda topped Central with 17 kills, and Steven Tapia had 25 assists and four kills.
For Pinelands (3-3), Brayden Jiminez led with seven kills, and Paul Introna contributed 10 assists, five service points and two aces. Sam Barney and Joe Arevalo each had four kills and three digs. David Alvarez added eight digs, six assists, five service points and two aces, and Brady Noon had 16 digs.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.