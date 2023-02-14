MILLVILLE — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team got the win it wanted Tuesday night.

Maybe more importantly, it got the win it needed.

Senior guards DJ Germann and Jay-Nelly Reyes each scored 19 points as the third-seeded Eagles beat second-seeded Mainland Regional 55-41 in the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals at Millville.

“We needed this win real bad,” Germann said. “This was a statement win for us. This shows we can play with anybody around.”

EHT needed the win because Tuesday's game was the first time these schools met since Mainland as the No. 8 seed upset top-seeded EHT 50-38 in last year’s quarterfinals. That defeat lingered with the Eagles. Germann and Reyes both started in that game. EHT coach Cameron Bell said the loss was all Germann and Reyes talked about.

"It stuck with me all summer coming into this year,” Germann said. "All I could think about was playing them, and we finally got it.”

Tuesday’s win not only put EHT in the CAL final for the first time, it also seemed to heal the team’s psyche.

“It was just the energy, our mindset,” Reyes said. “Coming off that loss last year, we didn’t forget it. We were just hungry.”

Tuesday’s contest was a game of runs.

Mainland (22-3) began the game in a zone to try to slow the Eagles down. But EHT responded with accurate perimeter shooting. Reyes made two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Germann made one.

Mainland abandoned the zone, and EHT led by 14 with 5 minutes 2 seconds left in the first half.

The Mustangs then rook over. Mainland closed the half with a 9-0 run. Mainland standout Cohen Cook scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter. The Mustangs took their first lead when Jamie Tyson made a 3 to put Mainland up 30-29 with 2:39 left in the third quarter.

“We knew they were going to go on a run,” Bell said. “That’s a really well-coached team. That’s a really good team. We just had to keep the faith and know that everything that we had talked about was true and be who we are.”

The game turned for good in EHT’s favor when Cook (nine points) went to the bench with four fouls with 1:54 left in the third quarter. EHT forced turnovers, converted them into easy baskets and closed the quarter with an 8-0 run to turn a three-point deficit into a 37-32 lead. Reyes and Germann scored all of EHT's points during that stretch. The Eagles never looked back.

“We saw they didn’t have much ball-handling out there,” Germann said. “We set some traps, and it led to turnovers and it led to easy layups.”

EHT (22-5) spread the floor on offense and used its quickness to take time off the clock and attack the rim in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles outscored Mainland 13-4 in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to build a 50-36 lead.

EHT finished the game 20 of 31 from the floor and scored 27 of its points off turnovers. Germann made 8 of 10 shots. Reyes had eight steals. Jamil Wilkins chipped in with 10 points. Forward Keon Elliot blocked two shots and grabbed five rebounds.

EHT will not only play in its first CAL title game, it will also host the contest. The championship game will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday on the Eagles' court.

“This is year seven for me, but this is the first time ever going to a CAL final for us,” Bell said. “It means everything. Everything we have built. Everyone is this community has believed in me, and it’s all coming true right now.”