Nikolas Bancroft allowed one hit in relief as the third-seeded Vineland High School baseball team beat sixth-seeded Absegami 5-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game Monday afternoon.

Bancroft pitched the game’s final 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking none.

Vineland scored four times in the bottom of the fifth to overcome a 2-1 deficit. The Fighting Clan took advantage of three Absegami errors in the inning.

Benedetto Andreoli (2 for 3 with two RBIs) knocked in a run with a bunt single and Anthony Rakotz also contributed an RB single during that inning. Yenuelle Rodriguez finished with two runs scored for Vineland.

Michael DeBlasio (2 for 3) and John Leonetti (2 for 2) each knocked in runs for Absegami (13-6). DeBlasio struck out eight in five innings pitched.

Vineland (15-8) will play at No. 2 seed and defending champion St. Augustine Prep (15-6) in Wednesday’s semifinal. The Fighting Clan and St. Augustine split their two regular season meetings this season.

The championship game is scheduled for Friday.

Absegami 010 100 0 - 2 4 4

Vineland 100 040 x -5 5 1

WP. Bancroft

LP. DeBlasio

Flukey leads EHT

Cameron Flukey struck out nine and allowed one hit in six innings as fifth-seeded Egg Harbor Township beat fourth-seeded Lower Cape May 4-1 in a CAL Tournament first-round game Monday.

EAGLES get win #12EHT 4 LCMR 1Cam Flukey 6 inn/2 hits/9 k's/0 erJoe Velardi 2 run 💣Rob Brown 2-4B. Thies 1-3 RBIPeyton Smith 1-4 RBIJay Salsbery slams door in 7th for the save!Next Game tomorrow @ Oakcrest #ehtbaseball #team40 #SEE pic.twitter.com/dGPICELAtP — EHT Baseball 🦅 (@EHTHSbaseball) May 15, 2023

Jason Salsbery struck out two and pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

Joey Velardi hit a two-run home run for EHT. Braden Thies and Peyton Smith also knocked in runs for the Eagles.

Hunter Ray scored a run and had Lower’s only hit.

EHT (12-8) plays at top-seeded Buena Regional (19-2) in Wednesday’s semifinals. The championship game is Friday.

Egg Harbor Township 000 002 2 - 4 9 2

Lower Cape May 000 001 0 - 1 1 3

HR. Velardi

WP. Flukey

LP. Shoffler