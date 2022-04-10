 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EHT and Oakcrest win team titles at Bridgeton Relays

Charles J. Olson

The Oakcrest and Egg Harbor Township boys high school track and field teams won division titles at the Bridgeton Relays on Saturday.

Oakcrest outscored second-place Winslow Township 118-017 in the small schools division. Egg Harbor Township beat second-place Ocean City 114-90 for the large schools title.

The following are the overall winners in each event:

400-meter hurdles: Aodhan Daly (1:00.75) and James Burke (1:04.53), Ocean City.

4x100 relay: Mainland Regional (Jayden Bergman, William Murray, Leo Pierre, Cody Pierce) 44.17

Distance Medley: Ocean City (Owen Ritti, Nick Scarangelli, Reece Wagner Hercules Stewart) 11:19.21

Shuttle hurdles: Oakcrest (David Hoang, Clayton Husta, Royce Owusu, Al-Amin Page) 1:14.75

4x200 relay: Mainland (Jayden Bergman, William Murray, Cody Pierce, Leo Pierre) 1:32.80

4x800 relay: Ocean City (Nick Scarangelli, Chris Sardy, Reece Wagner, Owen Ritti) 8:46.56

Sprint medley: Pleasantville (Irvin Marable III, Yusuf Golden, Semaj Williams, Isaiah Davenport) 3:41.98

4x400 relay: Egg Harbor Township (Christopher Manzo, Ousseynou Dia, Amir Halim, Malachi Wesley) 3:39.28

Shot put: Winslow Township - Ellis Oliver (44.175) and Omari Chambers (43-6.25)

Javelin: Oakcrest - Julien Manalang (135-0) and Thomas Munyon (120-9)

Discus: Southern Regional - Fabian Gonzalez (161-2) and Logan Doherty (113-5)

Triple Jump: Oakcrest - Ezekiel Ashiagbor (41-8) and Jack O’Brien (39-5.5)

Long jump: Mainla

nd Regional - William Murray (21-5.5) and Josiah Williams (17-8)

Pole vault: Oakcrest – Ryan Merlino (10-0) and Ethan Rowley (10-0)

High jump: Pleasantville -Isaiah Davenport (6-0) and Jermaine Nelson (5-4)

