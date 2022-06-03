EHT aims to continue dominant season in state final Saturday

Kayla Dollard remembers being in seventh grade when the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team captured the state Group IV title in 2017.

She looked up to those players.

The senior has the same opportunity to accomplish what that team did.

The Eagles (25-1) will play Watchung Hills (23-1) for a state championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange. EHT is ranked third in The Press Elite 11. Winners of 13 straight games, the Eagles won the South Jersey title May 28, defeating fifth-ranked Kingsway Regional.

"It is weird being that player now," said Dollard, 18, of EHT. "Now, here I am doing the same thing. It is kind of crazy. … It's literally so exciting. After the Kingsway game, I just knew we would make it to states. We have just put everything into this. Every practice and every game."

Last season, EHT lost in the sectional quarterfinals to Gloucester Tech. The Eagles were a young team, with few seniors. With a more experienced team this season, the goal was a state title, Dollard said.

EHT's motto this season has been "rings and things," Dollard said.

Dollard has a .386 batting average with 34 hits and 33 runs. Her younger sister Madison is a standout pitcher for the Eagles. The sophomore has an ERA of 0.95 and has struck out 170 in 122 2/3 innings. Kiki Schlemo also helps in the circle, having struck out 20 in 25 innings.

Payton Colbert is hitting .494 batting with 40 hits, including 11 doubles, 36 RBIs and 32 runs. Madison Biddle is batting .400 with 32 hits, including a team-leading seven home runs, 37 RBIs and 25 runs. Sienna Walterson is hitting .417 with 35 hits, including six homers, and 47 RBIs.

"We knew we had the talent for it," Dollard said. "It was just how we reacted to it during games and how we performed each day because everyone has an off day."

Earlier in the season, EHT played a few games in Florida. That trip strengthened relationships and chemistry on the team, coach Kristi Troster said. Since the trip, the team has been on a roll. The Eagles' lone defeat was against Kingsway, but they avenged that in the sectional championship.

Offensively, EHT is strong from the top to the bottom of the order — their "best blessing and attribute this year," Troster said. They've also made few errors.

"The whole season has been a great experience," Troster said. "It has been a really great ride. We have a good group of seniors who are leading the bunch, but part of the best part is we have so many underclassmen contributing, and that creates such a strength from top to bottom in our lineup."

EHT won the sectional title in 2016 but lost to Watchung Hills in the state final. Troster was on the staff then, so she knows the Warriors have a good program. She's been doing her homework on their lineup and pitchers to prepare for Saturday.

But her message to her team remains the same as it has been all season.

"I keep telling the kids, at the end of the day, if we take care of business and play the game that we know how to play, it should not matter the opponent on the other side," Troster said. "If we can hit the ball the way that we do and play good defense, then the other team will have to have a heck of a day in order to beat us."

The Eagles are very confident, Troster said.

After beating Kingsway to capture the sectional title, the team gained a momentum boost. EHT was set for the school prom Friday night and a state final Saturday.

This is a big week for the school and the softball program.

“It’s sad" knowing she has one game remaining in her high school career," Kayla Dollard said, "but at the same time, I could not ask for a better way to end my senior year than going to a state game. So, I am so excited.

"I think we are going to go out there and do everything we can to get this win. I think we got this. I think we will do well. We are definitely prepared. Our heads are where they need to be for this."

EHT practiced Thursday afternoon and Friday before prom.

"There is no point in going if you're not going to go all that way," Troster said. "We are in it to win it. Just take care of business and have fun because at the end of the day, these are the memories that you are going to have for a very long time. They are on Cloud 9 right now with everything going on.

"We are going to be prepared and ready, and we are really hoping to bring it all home."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

