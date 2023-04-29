Four area crew teams — three girls and one boys — each had a winner at the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships on the Cooper River in Camden County on Saturday.

The Holy Spirit High School boys lightweight double crew of stroke Nick Sarno and bow Mike Rodriguez won in 6 minutes, 3.30 seconds. The category had 11-boats. The Atlantic City girls second eight won a three-boat final in 6:09.66, beating second-place Moorestown by 0.21 seconds.

The Egg Harbor Township girls novice eight was first in a six-boat division in 6:44.82. The Ocean City girls novice four won in 6:54.53, beating second-place Absegami by 2.98 seconds.

The annual one-day regatta, typically known as States, had 33 divisions with high schools throughout New Jersey competing. Most of the categories had one preliminary heat and a six-boat final. Some of the divisions had six entries or less, and just had finals. All the races were 1,500 meters.

Sarno and Rodriguez won their heat and then took the final, with Seton Hall Prep finishing second in 6:09.97.

“They teamed up last year,” Holy Spirit boys coach Mike Giegerich said of Rodriguez and Sarno. “They’re getting faster every time they touch the boat.”

The Atlantic City girls' second-eight crew included Gabriela Tayoun, Sophia Mammucari, Elon Lomax, Mardiha Ahmed, Mackenzie Morgan, Chloe Connors, Yaisha Rios, Anna Tran and coxswain Isabella Gravely.

“It was awesome,” Vikings coach Sean Duffey said. “We had the lead and Moorestown was coming up. We held on the last couple strokes.”

The EHT girls novice eight lineup consisted of bow Leila Imberti, Amber Sullivan, Skyelar Ellis, Michelle Rodriguez-Guerrara, Lily Corcoran, Ella Berg, Mia Storz, stroke Kaitlynn Zimmerman and coxswain Alanna Malc.

“We shuffled their lineup a little this week,” Eagles coach Dan Welsh said. “We pretty much had the lead throughout the race.

“Overall, we had one gold, two silvers (the EHT girls junior four and lightweight four were both second), and a total of five boats in the finals. That’s the best we’ve done at States in a few years.”

The Ocean City girls novice four crew was made up of stroke Margot Swift, Dani Ritzel, Reese Hemberger, bow Ava Ryan and coxswain Alivia Adams.

Ocean City also finished second in the girls junior-eight final. The Red Raiders girls freshman eight was second to Montclair by 0.97 seconds. Mainland placed third in the race

Montclair High School won the five-boat girls varsity-eight final in 5:38.08, and Holy Spirit finished second in 5:39.36. Mainland Regional placed third in 5:44.03.

St. Peter’s Prep took the boys varsity-eight final in 5:00.84, with Montclair second in 5:04.28 and St. Augustine Prep third in 5:04.82.

Blair Academy was first in the boys novice-four final in 6:21.11 and Vineland was second in 6:21.88. Holy Spirit’s Franklin Hudak finished second in the boys junior single final.