The Egg Harbor Township High School girls lightweight varsity four finished second among six boats at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta finals at Melton Hill Lake in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on Saturday.

The crew, which consisted of stroke Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, Gianna Middleton, bow Izzy Patel and coxswain Talia DeNafo, finished in 5 minutes, 52.57 seconds. Holy Spirit's boat placed third (5:54.12). Montclair won the race (5:44.31). The Spartans' crew consisted of bow Grace Fishbein, Summer Stevenson, Melissa Ledwold, Caroline Spina and coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz.

Ocean City took sixth place (6:02.94).

"It's been a lot of fun the last few weeks (racing against Holy Spirit)," EHT coach Dan Welsh said. "They got us the last two weeks. The kids were fired up, and they had a goal to go out and have a good row. The goal wasn't to beat one crew or another necessarily, but to have that good row that we were having earlier in the year. If we did that, then everything would take care of itself, and it did.

"They ended up with the silver medal today, and they were thrilled. And the first crew to come over and congratulate them was Holy Spirit."

The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight boat placed fifth in a field of six in the national finals. The crew reached the finals placing second in the semifinals. On Friday, the boat won its heat to advance to Saturday's semifinals.

The Spartans' crew included Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Allie Lee, Juliana Gorka, Gwen Amalfitano, Ava Buccafurni, bow Alexandra Solari and coxswain Sara LaVigna.

In the final, the Spartans finished in 5:08.95. Winter Park won in 4:53.33. New Trier placed second (5:00.64), and Walt Whitman was third (5:03.64).

"Here, you are talking about the nationals. These people are coming from all over the place," Holy Spirit girls coach Joe Welsh (Dan's older brother) said. "It's definitely the best high schools in pretty much the country. So, it's great.

"The varsity eight, I have four sophomores in there. Just for those sophomores to perform how they (have) has been tremendous. It really has been tremendous. They didn't have the best race in the world (Saturday), but I think it's a lot of young nerves that got to them a little bit. But it's all good. Just making the final was tremendous.

"And, of course, the lightweight four, they have had a good season right on through. I'll tell you, they are just a spunky bunch of little kids. A lot of heart and a lot of talent. They worked their butts off. We are really proud of all these kids."

The Spartans' boys lightweight varsity double crew of stroke Nick Sarno and bow Mike Rodriguez finished in third place in 5:29.63. The Haverford School won in 5:18.91, and Oakland Tech's boat was second (5:28.83).

"Haverford is real strong, and the team from California came up and just nipped us for second," Holy Spirit boys crew coach Mike Giegerich said. "But the kids had a great race. They rowed their hearts out. They've worked hard all year. Their goal was to get a medal and get on the podium at nationals, and they made it."