 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE SAT.

Egg Harbor Township wins Thank You Classic game

  • 0
hslivebaseballholder

The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team beat Middletown South 12-9 on Saturday in a Thank You Classic game.

The Eagles (11-2), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, jumped out to an 11-3 lead after three innings. 

Joshuah Mejia went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Justin Sweeney hit a solo homer and walked twice. Jacob Cagna also homered and scored two runs. Tristin Trivers had a hit and two RBIs.

For Middletown South (11-6), Joe Stanzione went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Will Christopher had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs.

Central Regional 4, Hammonton 2: This was a Thank You Classic game. Central's (9-5) Dom Masino had two hits, including a homer, and two runs. Cristian Soto had two hits. Anthony Musso allowed two runs and struck out two in a seven-inning complete game.

For Hammonton (7-5), Gavin West had a hit and an RBI, and Derek Adamucci drove in a run. Paul Kalani and Andrew Fields also had hits. Lukas Guerrier struck out four and allowed four runs, three earned, in the complete game.

People are also reading…

Softball

Buena Regional 17, Cherry Hill West 7: This was a Betty Howell Tournament game at Oakcrest. Emily D'Ottavio had four hits and an RBI to lead the Chiefs (11-6). Madison Hand homered and drove in two runs, and Laylah Collins hit a homer, a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice. Kendal Bryant had two hits and two runs, and Anna Sheridan singled and drove in three. D'Ottavio struck out eight in six innings. C.H. West fell to 6-5.

Manalapan 7, Pinelands Regional 3: This was a Jimmy Griffin Classic Showcase game at Middletown North. Sophia Sklar went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Manalapan (5-8). Mary Kovaleski had a single, a double and two runs, and Gabriela Herbert singled twice and drove in a run.

Elianna Meola had two hits, a run and an RBI for Pinelands (6-8). Kayla Weber and Hanna Theuret each had RBI hits.

Boys lacrosse

Barnegat 8, Jackson Liberty 6: Robert Sawicki led the Bengals (9-4) with three goals and two assists. Bryan Snowden scored twice and had an assist. Aidan Reiser, Luke Tortorici and Kurt Boni each scored. Bonin added two assists and five ground balls, and Reiser had nine ground balls. Jackson Liberty fell to 3-10.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News