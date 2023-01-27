Egg Harbor Township wins CAL boys title; Ocean City's Pat Armstrong top swimmer

ATLANTIC CITY — Pat Armstrong impressed Friday at the Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Boys Swimming Championships at Atlantic City High School.

The Ocean City senior standout swimmer won two individual events, swam a leg in a winning relay and finished second in another, a close race in the 200-meter relay.

With that performance, Armstrong took home the Most Outstanding Swimmer award. St. Augustine Prep’s Dante Buonadonna also won two individual races, but Armstrong won the award based on power points.

Egg Harbor Township won the team title with 443 points.

“I’m feeling really good,” said Armstrong, who was a first-team Press All Star as a sophomore and junior. “Got beat up this week in practice but have been performing pretty well. It’s nice, and you get a lot of great competition at this meet.”

Armstrong won both the 50-meter freestyle (24.19 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (58.07). The senior was seeded first in both events, so he was pleased he was able to come through with the wins.

Tommy Armstrong (Pat’s brother), Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong and Jackson Agnellini won the 200 medley relay (1:51.04) for Ocean City by less than 3 seconds.

Mainland Regional’s Zach Vassar won the 400 freestyle in 4:02.15 and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:56.68). Atlantic City’s James Haney won the 100 backstroke (57.73). He finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:10.05).

“There are a lot of fast kids here,” Armstrong said. “It’s good I’m staying up there with them and everything. I was nervous in this meet, but I have the confidence because I know what I’m capable of. But you can never underestimate anyone.”

EHT’s Charles Schreiner, Michael Wojciechowicz, Dylan DeWitt and Leo Smilevski won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.86. Armstrong, Neal, Agnellini and Matt Woodside were second (1:39.97) by less than a second.

Schreiner won the 200 freestyle (1:55.39). Smilevski won the 100 freestyle in 53.45, and Wojciechowicz was third (54.96). Schreiner, Wojciechowicz, DeWitt and Smilevski won the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.17).

The Eagles dominated the meet with multiple second- and third-place finishes. EHT, No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, finished with 157 more points than second-place Ocean City (286). Mainland was third with 231, and St. Augustine was fourth (215).

Friday displayed a few things for EHT, coach Mark Jamieson said. A few of the Eagles’ swimmers were sick over the last few weeks and were coming off a tough race Tuesday against second-ranked St. Augustine. The Eagles also swam in the South Jersey Coaches Invitational last weekend.

“We are proud our team survived the nutrition and swam well (Friday),” said Jamieson, noting the Hermits were “down a couple (swimmers) but still swam hard. Ocean City and Mainland, a lot of great swims from them.”

“We are looking forward to the postseason for all the teams in the CAL. I think (Friday) just shows that we are turning on that championship-meet mode. I’m just really proud of how everyone swam.”

St. Augustine’s Buonadonna won the 200 individual medley (2:06.85) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.83). Matthew Stanker, Trevor Nolan, Benjamin Stanker and Buonadonna were second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:43.04).

The Hermits ((7-0) have been doing well this winter. Even though the entire squad wasn’t there Friday, Buonadonna said they are confident the success will continue into the playoffs.

“I was really happy with the results,” said Buonadonna, the Press Boys Swimmer of the Year last winter. “We came out with just a few guys and didn’t really have the full team. But I’m still happy with the outcome. Everyone had a great time. Definitely a lot of great competition here, and it was awesome to race against some of my friends.”

Absegami’s Gerard Traynor was second in the 100 backstroke (59.61). Middle’s Brandyn Acevedo was second in the 100 free (54.05) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.79).

“We swam great and out with first place, and that is a great achievement with such great talent in the CAL,” Jamieson said.

Results

200 Medley Relay: 1. OC (Tommy Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Pat Armstrong, Jackson Agnellini) 1:51.04; 2. EHT (Charlie Seiverd, Will Nguyen, Alex Smilevski, Leo Smilevski) 1:53.60; 3. Mainland (Mason Bushay, Justin Yon, Liam Kennedy, Evan Falk) 1:54.74

200 Freestyle: 1. Charles Schreiner (EHT) 1:55.39; 2. Zach Vassar (Mainland) 1:56.68; 3. Dylan DeWitt (EHT) 1:57.45

200 IM: 1. Dante Buonadonna (Prep) 2:06.85; 2. James Haney (AC) 2:10.05; 3. Yon (Mainland) 2:18.55

50 Freestyle: 1. P. Armstrong (OC) 24.19; 2. L. Smilevski (EHT) 24.39; 3. Parker Lapsley (Prep) 24.60

100 Butterfly: 1. P. Armstrong (OC) 58.07; 2. A. Smilevski (EHT) 1:00.09; 3. Jonah Alvarez (Prep) 1:01.08

100 Freestyle: 1. L. Smilevski (EHT) 53.45; 2. Brandyn Acevedo (Middle) 54.05; 3. Michael Wojciechowicz (EHT) 54.96

400 Freestyle: 1. Vassar (Mainland) 4:02.15; 2. Schreiner (EHT) 4:04.25; 3. DeWitt (EHT) 4:07.35

200 Freestyle Relay: 1. EHT (Schreiner, Wojciechowicz, DeWitt, L. Smilevski) 1:39.86; 2. OC (P. Armstrong, Neal, Agnellini, Matt Woodside) 1:39.97; 3. AC (Kyle Graybill, Haney, Jason Lieu, John Sahl) 1:40.24

100 Backstroke: 1. Haney (AC) 57.73; 2. Gerard Traynor (Absegami) 59.61; 3. Yon (Mainland) 1:01.22

100 Breaststroke: 1. Buonadonna (Prep) 1:04.83; 2. Neal (OC) 1:11.71; 3. Acevedo (Middle) 1:11.79

400 Freestyle Relay: 1. EHT (Schreiner, Wojciechowicz, DeWitt, L. Smilevski) 3:37.17; 2. Prep (Matthew Stanker, Trevor Nolan, Benjamin Stanker, Buonadonna) 3:43.04; 3. Mainland (Bushay, Falk, Alex Savov, Vassar); 3:46.67