Egg Harbor Township twins hoping improvement together pays off at Marinelli Tournament

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Nick and Vince Faldetta lost track of the time for a moment.

The Egg Harbor Township High School senior twins have been wrestling together since 2011, but it took both a second to remember the exact year. Through the years, they have improved together and created lifelong memories.

Last winter, both finished with the same record, 27-13, and made the Region 8 tournament for the first time. Nick placed second at 144-pounds at District 32, and Vince was third at 138. The goal this season is to finish better and reach the state tournament in Atlantic City.

The Faldettas and their Eagles teammates, along with 23 other schools, wrestled Thursday in the 37th Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament in the EHT gym, and the tradition has been special for the siblings the last four years.

"Always a big one," Vince said. "Always competitive, and it helps see where we are at and keep improving after we wrestle this tournament. I love being a part of it."

This tournament, along with the Robin Leff Tournament at Southern Regional, is a great start to the season, the 18-year-old brothers added. Vince (138) and Nick (150) each placed third at the Robin Leff.

The Marinelli is one of the longest running, early-season tournaments in South Jersey. The large field is especially appealing. St. Joseph (Metuchen), a top program in the state, along with many local schools competed Thursday.

"It displays your skill level," Nick said. "You get to see where you're at with tons of people from all over the place. It's definitely an experience in itself."

As much as Nick and Vince enjoyed the tournament Thursday, competing alongside each other is more meaningful. The twins practice together to improve, and have shared many moments on the mat.

That's special for both of them.

"It's really something," Nick said.

Added Vince, "It's cool wrestling right next to each other all these years and improving together."

Being at two different weight classes does not affect the way the twins wrestle each other, they said. Each time is a competitive battle, and that makes them better. The goal this winter is to reach the state tournament for the first time and hopefully stand on the podium (top eight in each weight class).

Both keep each other motivated.

"We start to memorize each other's moves, and we have to kind of adapt," Nick said. "It's like running into a brick wall. It doesn't get any easier with the weight jump."

Nick feels confident with his new weight class. He was mostly at 144 last season. Along with reaching the state tournament, he wants to close out his senior year with a district title and a strong showing at the region tournament. Vince aims for the same.

"We will see if we can get it this year," Nick said.

Melchiore to take next step

Wrestling is a team and individual sport.

For St. Joseph Academy, the team aspect is sometimes hard as the Wildcats do not roster a full lineup. The team forfeits many weight classes during meets, and winning is difficult. Individually, the Wildcats usually have some talented wrestlers, like junior Nick Melchiore, who reached the region tournament last season.

St. Joseph, along with EHT, Lower Cape May Regional, Mainland Regional, Ocean City, Oakcrest, Vineland and Pinelands Regional were the other local teams that wrestled in the Marinelli.

"It doesn't really change much because you have to win individually to win as a team," Melchiore said. "So to me, as long as I'm out there with my teammates and cheering them on and being a good teammate, that's all that matters to me."

St. Joseph has about five boys and two girls.

"To me, it doesn't matter how many kids we have on the team," Melchiore said. "As long as they are good kids and want to work just as hard as me, or even harder."

Last year, Melchiore placed second at 157 in the District 30 tournament. The junior's main sport is baseball, and only started wrestling as a freshman during the COVID-shortened season in 2020-21.

Melchiore won his first match Thursday by a first-period pin.

"I want to go as far as I can, and I'm not going to give up until it's over," he said. "And I also still have next year, too."

His father, Joe Melchiore, coaches the Wildcats' wrestling team. The younger Melchiore enjoys wrestling for St. Joseph because he wants to represent his father's name and do well for him, as well as the program.

The elder Melchiore has wrestled since a young age. He competed at Highland Regional, Oklahoma University and Iowa. He coached St. Augustine Prep from 2008-2012, guiding the Hermits to two conference titles and a South Jersey Non-Public A title.

"As long as I can do me, and I have the power to do me, that's all that really matters," said Nick Melchiore. "My dad has done a lot in the wrestling world. I just want to keep going."