BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Fans packed the Central Regional High School gym Thursday night.

The Trenton Central fans roared from the opening tip, jumping out of their seats with each Tornadoes basket.

Jay-Nelly Reyes and the Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Reyes and his backcourt partner DJ Germann starred, as the Eagles beat Trenton 56-51 in a state Group IV semifinal. Reyes finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Germann had 17 points and two steals.

“We invite this atmosphere,” Reyes said. “We play better when a lot of eyes are watching, the cameras on us. It makes us play better.”

EHT (28-5) advances to the first state final in the program’s history. The Eagles will play Paterson Eastside for the Group IV title at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University. It’s another first for an EHT team that has already won the first Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey championships in the program’s history this season.

“It’s history,” Reyes said. “We just keep making a name for EHT basketball.”

EHT persevered through the raucous environment with senior leadership, mental and physical toughness and outstanding guard play.

“It was very tough,” Germann said. “There were a heck of a lot of people here. I never played in front of that many people, but we got the job done. We just stayed calm, played pressure defense and executed what (coach Cameron Bell) told us to do.”

Still, Trenton appeared on the verge of taking control in the third quarter. EHT responded with a pair of timely 3-pointers from Keion Elliot and Reyes.

Reyes’ 3-pointer began a 10-2 run that turned EHT’s 34-30 deficit with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in the third quarter into a 40-36 Eagles lead with 7:38 left in the game.

Reyes had the biggest basket during that stretch. His foul-line jumper off the dribble at the third-quarter buzzer put the Eagles up 38-36. Reyes’ baskets were key because Trenton did its best to deny Germann the ball throughout the game.

“I work on those shots every day,” Reyes said. “My coach gives me so much confidence. That’s not a lucky shot.”

Germann helped the Eagles keep the lead with a pair of conventional 3-point plays in the fourth quarter. The first was off a fast-break layup and the second on a steal and layup.

“We have the best backcourt in South Jersey,” Reyes said.

As the final minutes ticked off the clock, the EHT fans sensed victory. The EHT student section, led by Eagles teacher and coach Ryan Smith, hopped up and down to the song “Jump Around.”

Trenton gave EHT some anxious moments. The Tornadoes cut the lead to four with 24 seconds left, but Reyes made four of six free throws in the final 19 seconds to clinch the win.

“We matched up great against them, but they matched up great against us,” Reyes said. “They’re a great team, but we just outplayed them.”

This season has been one to remember for EHT. It has one more game left.

“We have the heart of champions,” Bell said. “I believe in these guys, I am their No. 1 cheerleader. I have immense (belief) in their talent and basketball ability.”