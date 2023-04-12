Michael Nammour finished with 19 assists and 17 service points to lead the Egg Harbor Township boys volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Rancocas Valley in a nonconference tri-match Wednesday with Pinelands Regional.

The Eagles (3-1) won by set scores of 25-27, 27-25, 25-23.

Chriistiian Vichienrat had 12 kills, 10 service points and six digs for EHT. Alec Barnes added 15 service points, 10 kills, six digs and five blocks. Clinton Le added 11 assists and nine service points.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Rancocas Valley 0: The Wildcats (4-1) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-19. Dan Brunke finished with a team-leading 17 assists and three service points to for Pinelands Ryan McCorry added eight digs for Pinelands. Brogan Duelly had six kills. Joe Cardillo had nine service points and three aces. Ian Leeds and Matt Davis each added four kills. Ethan Woods had five service points, four digs and three aces.

Pinelands Reg. 2, Egg Harbor Twp. 1: The Wildcats (4-1) won by set scores of 19-25, 25-15, 25-23. Duelly led with 11 kills for Pinelands. Brunke added 30 assists and eight service points. McCorry added 11 digs, and Matt Davis had nine kills.

Alexander Adair and Clinton Le each had 20 service points for EHT. Nammour added 18 service points and 12 assists. Kevin Le added 11 digs. Barnes had 19 service points and six kills. Vichienrat had 13 sevice points, nine kills and five digs.

Sterling 2, ACIT 1: Sterling (3-2) won by set scores of 24-26, 26-24, 26-24. Sean Brandley had 20 assists for the winners. Jake Camardo added 17 digs. Hunter Jewell had 10 digs and 10 kills. The RedHawks fell to 2-2.