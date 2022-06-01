Egg Harbor Township softball advances to state final, will play Watchung Hills

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Payton Colbert proved Wednesday that while dreams are ideal, reality can come pretty darn close.

The Egg Harbor Township High School sophomore went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to propel the Eagles softball team to an 11-3 win over Freehold Township in the state Group IV semifinal. EHT (25-1) will play Watchung Hills (23-1) for the state title Saturday night at Ivy Hill Park in West Orange.

Freehold Township fell to 20-5.

Colbert dreamed about the semifinal Tuesday night. She went 4 for 4 in her sleep.

“I was locked into the game,” Colbert said. “I was so ready, this whole day. I was dreaming this. I want to win. I was so determined. Whenever, I really, really want something, I get locked in and I grab it.”

EHT never trailed Wednesday. Colbert gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead with a line-drive, two-run double to right field in the top of the first inning.

“We said we wanted to come out strong, and we did” Colbert said. “That got us ahead in the game. It made people so pumped up and ready for their next at-bat and get more runs in.”

From that point on, each time Freehold Township scored, EHT responded.

After the Patriots cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth, EHT scored three in the top of the fifth. Freshman Sofia Spatocco and Ryley Martini began that inning with back-to-back singles. Jessie Alkins drew a pivotal bases-loaded walk.

After Freehold Township made it 7-3 in the bottom of the bottom of the fifth, Spatocco (2 for 5) hit a two-run home run to centerfield in the top of the sixth.

Spatocco said the home run came on an inside pitch.

“I wasn’t hitting it earlier in the game,” she said, “and I made the adjustment.”

EHT had plenty of offensive standouts as each batter in the lineup either got a hit or scored a run. Natalie Stewart was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Sienna Walterson went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Leadoff hitter Kayla Dollard scored twice.

EHT sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard, Kayla’s younger sister, continued her stellar state tournament. She struck out eight and allowed just three hits.

Shortstop Madison Biddle as again outstanding, assisting on four of the game’s last six outs.

EHT will try to win its first state title since 2017 and the second in the program’s history. Watchung Hills beat Livingston 9-0 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

“It’s crazy,” Spatocco said of reaching the state final. “We get to play the best of the best.”

Egg Harbor;200 232 2—11 15 2

Freehold Twp.;000 210 0—3 3 2

2B—Colbert (2) EHT. HR—Spatocco EHT; Williams FT.

WP—M. Dollard. LP—Lusnia.

