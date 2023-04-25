Egg Harbor Township High School is set to hire a new football coach.
Former Barnegat coach Rob Davis is on the agenda to be approved as coach at the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education meeting Tuesday night.
Davis was the first coach in Barnegat history and built the program from scratch. He stepped down after the 2020 season, having led Barnegat to an 82-69 record in 15 seasons. Under Davis, the Bengals won four Shore Conference Division titles and finished 10-2, reaching the South Jersey Group III final, in 2013.
Barnegat was .500 or better in 10 of Davis' final 11 seasons. The Bengals had numerous players go on to college careers.
EHT finished 4-6 last season under coach Kevin Stetser.
GALLERY: Barnegat High School football practice
100120_tab_barnegat
On September 17th 2020, at Barnegat High School, football coach Rob Davis directs his team during practice before their October games begin.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 17th 2020, at Barnegat High School, football coach Rob Davis directs his team during practice before their October games begin. TJ Stokes, 17.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
