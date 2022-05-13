Egg Harbor Township scores early, often to reach CAL softball final

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Coach Kristi Troster of the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team ordered up some mojo with a dash of spice Friday afternoon.

The Eagles eventually delivered.

Freshman Sofia Spatocco hit a home run and knocked in four runs, and Madison Biddle scored three runs as Egg Harbor beat Buena Regional 10-3 in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal. Top-seeded EHT (19-1) will host second-seeded Cedar Creek (20-4) for the league title at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Friday's game unfolded in a way none of Egg Harbor’s previous 19 had. In the middle of the second inning, Troster told the Eagles they didn’t have their usual spicy mojo.

Kendal Bryant of Buena blasted a solo home run in the top of the first to give the fourth-seeded Chiefs a 1-0 lead. It was the first time Egg Harbor had trailed before the seventh inning all season. In Egg Harbor’s only defeat, Kingsway Regional scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off 5-4 win on April 27.

“We have really interesting personalities on this team,” Troster said. “I always tell them it takes a magical unicorn to know one. We’re usually very high energy. We’re usually very spunky. Bryant hit a ball that was a well-hit ball. I was interested to see how we would respond. We were a little slow out of the gates, but we definitely got it rolling.”

The Eagles turned the game in their favor in the bottom of the third inning when seven consecutive, two-out hits produced six runs and a five-run Egg Harbor lead.

Biddle had the second hit of that streak, a two-run triple.

“Once I hit that ball,” Biddle said, “we all started cheering and getting loud. We knew we were in the game.”

Spatocco followed Biddle’s triple with an RBI single. After a Ryley Martini single, Kiki Schlemo hit another two-run triple. Schlemo then scored on Jessie Alkins' RBI single.

The 6-1 lead after three innings allowed the Eagles to exhale. Egg Harbor finished with 17 hits.

“There’s a little bit less pressure on everybody,” Troster said. “There’s less pressure on our pitcher. When everybody can breathe a little bit easier and you relax in the box, you can do a lot more good things.”

Spatocco finished EHT’s scoring with a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the sixth. Spatocco said she’s been in a slump lately.

‘I’ve been grounding out a lot,” she said. “Coming back with a nice hit was good. It definitely gives me a lot more confidence."

Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard struck out seven and scattered 11 hits for the win. Camryn Johnson was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for fourth-seeded Buena (16-8).

This is the first CAL softball tournament. The league is expanding tournaments to other sports after the success of its boys and girls basketball tournaments in the winter. The four-team field consisted of three division winners plus a wild-card team.

Troster said the best part of the CAL tournament is that it will help prepare the Eagles for the South Jersey playoffs, which start Tuesday. After Friday, Egg Harbor knows it can respond when it falls behind.

“Buena is a very well-coached team, and they do things the right way,” Troster said. “To have a game like this, and we’re going to get another good game (in the championship game) ... in terms of preparing us for states, those will be helpful.”

Cedar Creek beat third-seeded St. Joe 8-6 in Friday’s other semifinal. EHT won at Cedar Creek 6-1 on April 29.

“I would love a CAL championship,” Troster said. “Cedar Creek knows us very well. We know them fairly well. I’m excited to play them.”

