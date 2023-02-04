The Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team beat Red Bank Regional 34-30 Saturday at the War vs. the Shore showcase event at Mainland Regional.

Averie Harding led the Eagles (12-10) with 15 points, including five in the fourth quarter as EHT outscored Red Bank 12-8.

Ava Kraybill scored 10 points, including four in the fourth quarter. Lyla Brown added four points, Lindsay Dodd finished with three and Kara Wilson had two. For the Bucs (13-9), Josie Munson scored 17 points and Zoe Gulley had seven.

Other games

St. Joseph Academy 35, Sussex Tech 23: Enca Paranzino topped visiting St. Joseph (6-9) with 21 points and Cassidy Perri scored 12. Leylani Muniz added two points. For Sussex Tech (6-11), Lucia Francavilla led with 13 points and Emily Ursin had six.

Boys basketball

Battle at Barnegat Showcase

Lower Cape May Regional 55, Ocean Township 36: Macky Bonner scored 24 points and had six rebounds, four assists and four steals for Lower (18-4). Jacob Bey contributed 17 points and eight rebounds. Ty Bonner added five points, four rebounds and five assists, Kamauri Wright had five points and four rebounds, and Braswell Thomas finished with four points and three steals. For Ocean Township (15-6), Zayler Dean scored 12 points and Ron Richardson added nine.

Barnegat 65, Absegami 45: Cole Toddings scored a career-high 23 points for Barnegat (9-12). Shawn Javines added 14 points, and Jamari Smith and Mason Krey had 11 and nine, respectively. The Bengals were up 32-28 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. For Absegami (16-8), Charles Jerkins led with 24 points, Hassan Bey scored 11 and Jeremiah Akpassa had nine.

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 44, Southern Reg. 39: Tim Travagline made four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 18 points to propel the Mustangs to a 44-39 win over Southern Regional. The Battle at Barnegat, held at Barnegat High School, matched Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts. Mainland is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Points were tough to come by for both Mainland (19-2) and Southern in the fourth quarter. Cohen Cook 914 points, nine rebounds, two assists) made two foul shots with 14.7 seconds left to clinch the win. Thomas Menegus scored 13 and grabbed 15 rebounds for Southern (12-9).

Red Bank Catholic 53, Millville 52: Colin Cavanaugh scored on a spin move in the lane with 12 seconds left to give Red Bank Catholic the victory in this Battle at Barnegat game. Cavanuagh led the Caseys (12-9) with 15 points.

Donte Smith and Raquan Ford each scored 14 for Millville (13-8).

Cedar Creek 54, Raritan 51: Cedar Creek pulled off one of the biggest wins in the state, upsetting previously undefeated Raritan.

Joe Wiggins scored 10 points and Michael Ferriola-Bush had 19 for the Pirates (10-14). Jeffrey Marano had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Creek, while Zaire Pilgrim had three steals.

Jack O’Leary scored 16 for Raritan (17-1), which is the No. 4 seed in the Shore Conference Tournament, which starts this week.

Holy Cross Prep Showcase

Paul VI 68, Middle Twp. 50: Emmanuel Joe-Samuel scored 20 for Paul VI in this Holy Cross Prep Showcase game. Josh Eli added 14 for Paul VI (14-8), which is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Jamir McNeil had 13 and Bubba McNeil contributed 11 for the Panthers (12-10).

Battle by the Bay

St. Augustine Prep 66, Salem 49: Elijah Brown scored 37 points to lead the Hermits to this Battle by the Bay win at Atlantic City High School.