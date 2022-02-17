Egg Harbor Township girls top Ocean City in OT: Late Wednesday

The Egg Harbor Township High School girls basketball team beat Ocean City 37-36 in overtime Wednesday night in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

The score was tied 33-33 after regulation.

Amelia Zinckgraf led the Eagles (14-7) with 16 points. Kara Wilson scored eight, and Ava Kraybill added five. Lindsay Dodd, Kierstyn Zinckgraf, Lyla Brown and Averie Harding each scored two.

Avery Jackson led the Red Raiders (14-7) with 13 points. Other scorers were Marin Panico (7), Hannah Cappelleti (5), Maddy Monteleone (4), Ayanna Morton (4), Tori Vliet (2) and Madelyn Adamson (1).

Cedar Creek 39, Bridgeton 20: Jada Hill led the Pirates (9-12) with 13 points, and Emonie Taylor added nine. Other scorers were Ashley Nicolichia (7), Nyasia Hill (4), Lexi Sears (4) and Mia McColl (2).

Bridgeton's (8-11) Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored seven, and Nijah Tanksley added five. Adelina Wilks, Diara McGriff, Theonna Carroll and Khaniyah Mills each scored two.

Lower Cape May Reg. 51, Pleasantville 23: Nadja Cherry led Pleasantville with 10 points, and Cassidy Tolbert had five points, seven rebounds and three steals. Other scorers were Khaliya Haraksin (2), Tierra Naylor (2), Janessa Prophete (2) and Kahliayah Lewis (1). Lewis also grabbed four rebounds. No other information was available.

Boys basketball

Millville 50, Bridgeton 32: Khalon Foster scored 13 to lead Millville (16-4). Jaden Merrill scored 11. Other scorers were Jabbar Barriento (6), Raquan Ford (6), Terrence Todd (2), Calem Bowman (2) and Doug Doughty (1).

Jabril Bowman scored nine, and Deshawn Mosley and Damon Jones each scored seven for Bridgeton (13-9). Other scorers were Walter Williams (4), Dallas Carper (3) and Zikwon Anderson (2).

Deptford 78, Wildwood 54: Josh Eli led Deptford (16-5) with 21 points, and Virgil Scruggs scored 20. Tyler Bramblett and Mikey Long each scored 10.

Wildwood's (14-9) Junior Hans led with 13, and Jordan Fusik added 11. Other scorers were Dom Troiano (9), Ernie Troiano (7), Lance Lillo (4), Josh Ballese (4), Hardley Buscham (4), and Ryan Troiano (2).

Gloucester 53, Oakcrest 45: Steven Light scored 20, and Liam Gorman had 14 to lead Gloucester (16-8).

Oakcrest's (4-15) Jack O'Brien scored 11. Ra'mar Neely-Wilson and Lyquon Garland each scored 10. Terrance Gandy and McCray Huggins each had six points, and Mickey Cuerquis added two.

Mainland Reg. 64, ACIT 42: Mainland improved to 12-10, and ACIT fell to 14-7. No other information was available.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

