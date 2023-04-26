Rob Davis is more than ready to return to coaching.

The Egg Harbor Township Board of Education on Tuesday night approved Davis as the new high school football coach. Davis, 52, hasn’t been on the sidelines since he stepped down as the Barnegat coach after the 2020 season.

Davis’ energy radiated through the phone during a conversation Wednesday morning. The Eagles will open the season at Kingsway Regional on Aug. 25.

Davis sounded Wednesday like that opener was days — not months — away.

“My juices are flowing,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about (EHT). I really fell in love with the administration during the interview process. There’s a lot to offer the student athletes, and I can’t wait to work with them. I’m ready. I feel like a rookie coach in an experienced body.”

Davis takes over a program that is considered a sleeping giant. EHT, which finished 4-6 last season, has had just one winning season in the past 10 years.

Yet the school has one of the largest enrollments in South Jersey. The facilities are outstanding. The Eagles win in other sports, most notably boys basketball, baseball, softball and boys and girls track and field.

The biggest challenge for any EHT coach is to convince the town’s talented athletes to attend EHT. Over the past few years, many talented players have chosen to play for non-public or choice public schools.

“There’s a lot of potential there,” Davis said. “I want to keep Egg Harbor Township athletes in Egg Harbor. I want them to want to play at Egg Harbor. They will have as many opportunities to go further their careers in college as anywhere. We want to do the right thing on and off the field. I want the athletes to stay home and play at Egg Harbor.”

Davis has lived a football life. He graduated from Southern Regional in 1989 and became a Rams assistant a few years later. From there, he spent six seasons at Lacey Township as an assistant, under Lou Vircillo, who has more than 300 career wins.

Davis then built the Barnegat program from scratch. He did two things at Barnegat — win games and get players into college.

The Bengals were 82-69 in his 15 seasons and had just one losing year in his final 11 seasons.

They won four Shore Conference division titles, made seven playoff appearances and reached the 2013 South Jersey Group III final, losing to Delsea Regional.

Under Davis, 64 Bengals played in college, 13 of them on full scholarships.

“The key is relationships,” Davis said. “You have to have relationships with (college) coaches. They have to believe in your program. Your student athletes have to do the right thing not only on the field but in the classroom and community. We’re going to have a good reputation at Egg Harbor. We’re going to do it the right way on and off the field, and college coaches are going to want to have that in their programs.”

Davis stepped down at Barnegat for a couple of reasons. He had a health scare that involved the widowmaker artery to his heart. Davis has completely recovered.

“I kiss the ground every day,” he said.

Davis also stepped down because he wanted his long-time assistant Paul Covine to get the Barnegat job.

“It was the perfect time for me to step away,” he said. “Everything worked out.”

After stepping down at Barnegat, he served as president of the Shore Football Coaches Foundation. He also ran his own website that covered Shore Conference football.

Davis said when he stepped down at Barnegat he planned to return to the sidelines. Now, he’s back. Davis, a special education teacher, also should be teaching at EHT by the end of May.

Successful high school coaches are different people. They’re a bit unhinged and quirky in a good way. After all, in today's world with the pressure from parents and the scrutiny of social media, you would almost have to be crazy to be a head high school football coach.

Davis will do one thing for sure, and that's change how people think about Egg Harbor Township football.

“I’m going to do what I do,” Davis said. “I’m going to let (EHT athletes) know that I’m going to be thinking and sleeping Egg Harbor Township school and football. I’m going to be relentless with recruiting for these kids. I’m going to present opportunities for these kids.”

GALLERY: Mainland football beats Egg Harbor Township