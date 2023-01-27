Egg Harbor Township earns statement win over No. 4 St. Augustine Prep

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team needed an exclamation point on its impressive record.

The Eagles got it Friday night.

Senior point guard D.J. Germann scored 20 points and Egg Harbor rallied in the fourth quarter to beat St. Augustine Prep 60-52 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. EHT (16-3) has an impressive record but until Friday lacked a signature win. EHT trailed 42-34 with 6 minutes, 53 seconds left in the game.

“We have a nice record,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “But we didn’t have that mmm! We didn’t have that win that makes everybody say, ‘They’re legit.’ We knew this was one we wanted.”

Germann and senior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes (12 points) sparked the Eagles’ comeback. They combined to score 19 points in the fourth quarter.

“Outside of those guys in Camden,” Bell said, “I think we have the best backcourt in South Jersey.”

EHT outscored the Hermits 26-12 in the final seven minutes.

“We were playing slow,” Germann said. “We had to pick it up. We went into the press. That sped them up. We got some turnovers and that led to easy buckets.”

With a week left in the regular season, Friday’s game was a matchup of CAL Tournament contenders. St. Augustine (13-4), ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, could have clinched the division title with a win.

The Hermits appeared headed for that victory. They built their lead behind the inside play of junior forward Elijah Brown (18 points, six rebounds). St. Augustine was hurt when 6-foot-9 center Ife Okebiorun (seven points, eight rebounds) fouled out with 2:16 left in the third quarter.

Still, St. Augustine led 48-44 with 3:37 remaining in the game.

“What I see is they wanted it more than us,” St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio said. “I’m not going to make excuses. They wanted it more than us in every phase of the game. You can’t win a game like that.”

The Eagles took control with a 9-2 run that gave them a four-point lead with 29.6 seconds left.

Bell said the Eagles turned the game in their favor with their defensive pressure.

“We’ve been getting better and better at trapping all year long,” he said. “We made some adjustments to it. The players bought in. They believe. We defend.”

Germann began that surge with a 3-pointer from the left corner. The Eagles took the lead for good when Reyes stole the ball, passed ahead to Keion Elliott, who then delivered an ideal bounce pass back to Reyes for a fastbreak layup. Reyes was fouled on the play, and he made the free throw to put the Eagles up 52-50 with 1:12 left.

Germann made sure EHT kept the lead.

He made a key steal on defense and then went 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final 20 seconds. Germann banked in the fourth and final free throw.

“I was practicing all before this game,” Germann said of his foul shooting, “and I came up big.”

The Eagles hope the win gives them a boost toward a successful run in next month’s Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and South Jersey Group IV playoffs.

“This is a statement win for us,” Germann said. “We needed it.”

Egg Harbor Township;13 8 11 28—60

St. Augustine;11 15 14 12—52

EHT—Germann 20, Wilkins 15, Rando 6, Elliot 7, Reyes 12

SA—Fox 4, Bethea 12, Brown 18, Kouser 7, Okebiorun 7, Penn 4