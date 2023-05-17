EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It wasn’t an easy day for the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team, but the Eagles beat Vineland 3-1 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal.

Vineland scored a run in the top of the third inning, but EHT went up 2-1 on catcher Payton Colbert’s two-run double in the bottom of the inning.

The Eagles added a run in the fifth inning as Madison Biddle tripled to right center field and beat the throw home when Kaci Velardi bounced one to Vineland pitcher Skyy Santiago on the next play.

Top-seeded EHT (20-1), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11, will host second-seeded St. Joseph Academy at 4 p.m. Friday in the CAL championship game.

Luci Day had a double and an RBI single for fifth-seeded Vineland (12-9).

Egg Harbor Township beat Vineland 10-2 on April 5 at home and held on to beat the Fighting Clan 9-8 in their second game on May 4 in Vineland.

"i don't think it was surprising (that it was such a close game) because we did have a really tough game against them last time," said Colbert, a 17-year-old junior. "But I think we really pulled through this game with hits, and I think we hit a lot more than the last game.

EHT's Sarah Hickey walked to start the home third, and following two outs, Vellardi walked. Colbert hit the first pitch for a double to bring in two runs.

"I was just trying to get my teammates in, so I did whatever I had to do, even if it was just a single," Colbert said.

EHT coach Kristi Troster also wasn't surprised that the game was tight.

"They fought us really hard the last time, Troster said. "They threw an entirely different pitcher and I have to say strategically that was very smart of him (Vineland coach Mike Reed). She was not as fast as their other pitcher, which makes it more difficult for us to hit balls out. I don't think the wind helped us, blowing in, either. But I figured they were going to give us a very good fight."

EHT's Madison Dollard gave up three hits, walked five and struck out 10,including three in the seventh inning.

Velardi went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI for EHT, and Annaliese Valentino was 2 for 2 with a double.

Santiago gave up eight hits, walked two and struck out one.

Vineland scored when Day singled up the middle in the third inning to score Leah Mears.

"I think we've proven that we can play with Egg Harbor," Reed said. "They're (EHT) a top-quality program. This year, these past 14 innings that we've played against them, it's been a tight game both times. They're a quality opponent, and they're a team that if you want to go somewhere far in the state tournament that you'll have to beat along the way.

"It's been a good run. Hopefully we can make that deep run into the states. It's a young squad, and we've definitely come a long way during the course of the season, and even from where we were last year."