EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It wasn’t an easy day for the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team, but the Eagles beat Vineland 3-1 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinal.

Vineland scored a run in the top of the third inning, but EHT went up 2-1 on catcher Payton Colbert’s two-run double in the bottom of the inning.

The Eagles added a run in the fifth inning as Madison Biddle tripled to right center field and beat the throw home on the next play as Kaci Velardi bounced one to Vineland pitcher Skyy Santiago.

Top-seeded EHT (20-1), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11, hosts second-seeded St. Joseph Academy at 4 p.m. Friday in the CAL Tournament championship game.

Luci Day had a double and an RBI single for fifth-seeded Vineland (12-9).

Egg Harbor Towship beat Vineland 10-2 on April 5 in EHT and held on to beat the Fighting Clan 9-8 in their second game on May in Vineland.

"i don't think it was surprising (that it was such a close game) because we did have a really tough game against them last time," said Colbert, a 17-year-old junior. "But I think we really pulled through this game with hits, and I think we hit a lot more than the last game.

EHT's Sarah Hickey walked to start the home third, and following two outs, Vellardi walked. Colbert hit the first pitch for a double to bring in two runs.

"I was just trying to get my teammates in, so I did whatever I had to do, even if it was just a single," Colbert said.

EHT coach Kristi Troster also wasn't surprised that the game was tight.

"They fought us really hard the last time, Troster said. "They threw an entirely different pitcher and I have to say strategically that was very smart of him (Vineland coach Mike Reed). She was not as fast as their other pitcher, which makes it more difficult for us to hit balls out. I don't think the wind helped us, blowing in, either. But I figured they were going to give us a very good fight.