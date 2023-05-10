Mikey Oberman shot a four-over-par 39 to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School golf team to a 167-173 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League match Wednesday at McCullough's Emerald Links.
Joe Del Re shot a 42 for the Eagles (13-3). Christian Rando and Chase Adomaitis each carded a 43. Adomaitis and Del Re each had a birdie.
Owen Doyle shot a match-low 37 for the Braves (6-5). He made three birdies. Evan Ramos shot a 43, and Jon Allen carded a 44. George Perkins shot a 49.
No. 11 Shawnee 159, No. 2 Mainland Reg. 160
At Medford Lakes Country Club, par 35
S: Brayden Tritsch 37, Nick Ryan 37, Joe Ritchie 42. Alex Frank 43
M: PJ Foley 39, Daniel Herzchel 40, Vaughn Soltys 40, Keller Tannehill 41
People are also reading…
Birdies: Tritsch, Ryan S; Tannehill M
Records: Shawnee 12-4; Mainland 12-3
Pitman 166, Wildwood 206
P: Caleb Bennett 37, Gilbert Williams 39, Hayes Hulitt 44, Johnny Keefe 46
W: Dan Sanzone 48, Gavin Burns 50, Kelan Miller 52, Burke Fitzsimons 56
Records: Pitman 11-3; Wildwood 2-9
Vineland 181, ACIT 201
V: Joey Schmitt 43, Marlin Toney 44, Matt Campfanella 47, Gino Descalzi 47
A: Luca Casi 43, Charles Davis 50, Sam Rggin 53, Keagan Laws 55
Records: Vineland 4-9; ACIT 0-14
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.