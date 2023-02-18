EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Christian Rando described it as a “practice shot.”

Others would call it the biggest shot in Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball history.

Rando’s 3-pointer from the top of the key with 18 seconds left propelled the third-seeded Eagles to a 63-60 win over top-seeded St. Augustine Prep in the Cape-Atlantic League title game Saturday afternoon. The championship is the first in EHT boys basketball history.

“The ball came to me,” Rando said. “It was a practice shot, in rhythm. I felt good. The ball went in. It was electric.”

EHT trailed 60-58 in the final 20 seconds. Jamil Wilkins caught a pass in the left corner and found Rando open at the top of the key. Rando, who leads EHT with 43 3-pointers this season, didn’t hesitate. The EHT student section behind the basket roared when the ball fell through the hoop. EHT senior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes had the perfect vantage point.

“I was under the basket,” Reyes said. “I saw the ball go up in the air, and I knew it was in. That’s what he does. That’s what Christian Rando has been doing all year.”

Reyes scored 19 points and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. EHT forced St. Augustine into 17 turnovers and converted those miscues into 31 points. Rando, DJ Germann and Reyes each had three steals. Wilkins scored 20. EHT committed just four turnovers.

“Defense is our identity,” Reyes said. “It feels good to beat (St. Augustine). They’re very well-coached, great players. We proved we can guard anyone in South Jersey.”

Fans filled Egg Harbor Township’s spacious gym for Saturday’s game. The game featured plenty of fourth-quarter twists and turns. The fans reacted with each basket. The EHT crowd chanted “Defense! Defense!” and “Let’s go Eagles!” St. Augustine is No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, and EHT is No. 7.

“It was definitely the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen here,” Rando said. “We just had to stay locked in and got it done.”

EHT (23-5) trailed by as many as 10 in the first half and by as many as nine in the third quarter. The Eagles never panicked.”

“We’re even keel,” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “We never get too high. We never get too low. There’s always another play.”

EHT rallied in the fourth quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 56-52 lead with 3:40 left in the game. Keion Elliot began that surge with a 3-pointer. Wilkins finished it with back-to-back baskets.

It was then time for St. Augustine to rally. Junior forward Elijah Brown (24 points, 13 rebounds) scored six of the next seven points to put the Hermits up by three with 58 seconds left.

EHT would have the final rally, however.

After Rando’s basket, the Prep had the ball twice.

They committed a turnover on the first possession, which led to a Wilkins layup and a three-point EHT lead with 5.3 seconds left.

On the second, Hermits point guard Semaj Betha missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The EHT players rushed the court in celebration when the final buzzer sounded. The Eagles have been one of South Jersey’s top teams the past four seasons, but they lacked a championship. Now, they have one.

EHT will begin play in the South Jersey Group IV tournament when they host Millville in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

‘It’s gratifying,” Bell said of the win. “It’s a statement that what we thought all year long that we truly believe in our heart that we can play with anybody in the state of New Jersey … This punctuates that. We’re not done. Our ultimate goal is a state title.”

PHOTOS: Egg Harbor Township beats St. Augustine for CAL title