Egg Harbor Township clinches first playoff berth since 2010

EHT led 14-0 at halftime and quickly ended any hopes of a Vineland second-half comeback.

Soumaworo scored on a 48-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead.

The Eagles needed just two plays on their next possession to make it 27-0. Vaughan ran up the middle for 67 yards to the Vineland 6-yard line and scored on the next play.

“I have to thank the offensive line,” Vaughan said. “My offensive line opened the holes up. I hit the holes and did what I usually do.”

The defense did the rest. The Eagles held Vineland to minus-22 rushing yards through three quarters.

Defensive end Mike Simeon made two tackles for losses and recovered a fumble. Defensive end James Mahana led a host of Eagles who tackled a Vineland runner in the end zone for a third-quarter safety. Junior linebacker Dylan Camp forced a fumble with a sack. Defensive back Michael Wiedemann had an interception, and linebacker Evan Mensh recovered a fumble.

“When our D-line is getting after it, we’re tough to deal with,” Stetser said. "Our guys upfront are a handful anybody. They were creating havoc.”