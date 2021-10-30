Egg Harbor Township clinches first playoff berth since 2010

VINELAND — The Egg Harbor Township High School football team created a new reality for itself Saturday afternoon.
For the first time since 2010, the Eagles are a playoff team.
Rondell Vaughan Jr. ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns as Egg Harbor Township clinched a South Jersey Group V playoff spot with a 36-0 win over Vineland. The Eagles (7-3) have their most wins since they finished 11-1 in 2009.
“It’s finally real,” coach Kevin Stetser said of the postseason berth. “It’s huge. For the kids to be rewarded for their efforts, it’s awesome.”
The Eagles last qualified for the postseason in 2010. The playoff brackets will become official Sunday.
“This is a huge accomplishment for us,” said Vaughan, a senior. “Coming into this season, I told the guys I want to make the playoffs before I’m done high school football. I accomplished it. The bar is set pretty high right now. We’re rolling.”
Egg Harbor controlled Saturday’s game behind the running of Vaughan and Mohamed Soumaworo (10 carries for 79 yards), the playmaking of quarterback Christian Rando and a dominant defensive line.
Rando set up EHT’s first touchdown with a 14-yard run. He threw a 24-yard pass to John Mahana for the Eagles' second TD.
EHT led 14-0 at halftime and quickly ended any hopes of a Vineland second-half comeback.
Soumaworo scored on a 48-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter for a 21-0 lead.
The Eagles needed just two plays on their next possession to make it 27-0. Vaughan ran up the middle for 67 yards to the Vineland 6-yard line and scored on the next play.
“I have to thank the offensive line,” Vaughan said. “My offensive line opened the holes up. I hit the holes and did what I usually do.”
The defense did the rest. The Eagles held Vineland to minus-22 rushing yards through three quarters.
Defensive end Mike Simeon made two tackles for losses and recovered a fumble. Defensive end James Mahana led a host of Eagles who tackled a Vineland runner in the end zone for a third-quarter safety. Junior linebacker Dylan Camp forced a fumble with a sack. Defensive back Michael Wiedemann had an interception, and linebacker Evan Mensh recovered a fumble.
“When our D-line is getting after it, we’re tough to deal with,” Stetser said. "Our guys upfront are a handful anybody. They were creating havoc.”
EHT has won seven of eight games after losing its first two. The Eagles will be on the road in next weekend’s first round.
They won’t mind the bus ride no matter where they are headed.
“Whoever we draw, we’re going to come ready to play,” Stetser said. “We’re playing good football right now. We like we’re at.”
