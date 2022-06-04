Egg Harbor Township boys win South Jersey track title

The Egg Harbor Township High School boys track and field team fulfilled its potential Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles easily won the South Jersey Group IV championship, outsourcing second-place Kingsway Regional 125 points to 80. Ahmad Fogg, DJ Germann, Malachi Wesley sparked the Eagles.

EHT entered the meet knowing it was capable of winning the title if it performed up to its capabilities.

EHT’s win highlighted an outstanding day by local athletes during the South Jersey public school group championships. Groups I and IV were held at Buena Regional, and Groups II and III competed at Delsea Regional. The top six finishers, plus ties, in each group in each event advance to next weekend’s state group championships.

EHT won its fourth sectional title in the program’s history and its first since 2019.

"We're just so happy with all of their efforts," EHT coach Ryan Smith said, adding that EHT was favorite heading into this weekend's meet.

The Eagles were favored to win last spring as well but didn't, Smith added. That added motivation for this weekend.

"They knew they had to come in and compete both days, and they did and they did it in a very strong way," Smith said. "I've been at these things a long time and have seen a lot of ups and downs. But there were a lot of just ups the last two days."

Several victories Saturday propelled the Eagles.

Fogg won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 0.75 inches. That added to his victory in the triple jump Friday night. Germann finished second in the long jump with a distance of 21-5.75.

Wesley won the 110 hurdles in a personal best and school record 13.93 seconds.

Germann (21.74) and Wesley (22.25) then both ran personal bests to finish second and third, respectively, in the 200 dash. Evan Corcoran of Kingsway Regional won in 21.71.

The EHT foursome of Wesley, Christopher Manzo, Chase Mazur and Germann capped the meet by winning the 4x400 relay in 3:24.98.

EHT also got strong efforts from Chris Griffin (second in the javelin) and James Mahana (third in the shot put).

In other Group I and IV events, Bridgeton's Edward Jamison placed second in the boys Group IV 400 dash (50.77). Southern Regional's Gavin Lum was second in the boys Group IV pole vault (13-00). Buena Regional's Kayden Platania placed third in the Group I 1,600 run (4:37.07).

Fabian Gonzalez of Southern continued his sensational spring when he threw 185-9 to win the boys Group IV discus Friday. On Saturday, Jaiden Brown of Southern won the Group IV shot put with a put of 57-10. Gonzalez finished second with a distance of 56-2.

For the girls, Millville's Leah Ellis was third in both the Group IV 100 hurdles (14.79) and triple jump (35-06.00). Freshman Macie McCracken of Wildwood won her first sectional title Friday, when she ran 11:33.39 to win the Group I 3,200.

S.J. Groups II and III

Pleasantville High School's Xander Roberts-Bogin won the boys Group II 400-meter dash in 48.68 seconds.

Cedar Creek's Dalton Culleny, Jacob Torres, Matthew Winterbottom and Blake Kurtz won the boys Group II 4x800 (8:06.25).

Mainland Regional's Cody Pierce won the boys Group III 200 dash (21.71) and finished second in the 400 dash (49.12). Hammonton's Austin Hudak won the boys Group III javelin (188-11).

Mainland's Camryn Dirkes won the girls Group III triple jump (36-9.25), while Ocean City's Elaina Styer was second (36-1.75).

Cedar Creek's Zachary Ricci was third in the Group II long jump. Oakcrest's Jaden Foster, Andrae Johnson, LaMarc Rex and Ethan Rowley placed third in the boys Group II 4x800 (8:20.48). Hammonton's Connor Wright was third in the boys Group III long jump (21-11.50). Mainland's Linden Wineland placed third in the Group III 1,600 (4:26.38).

For the girls, Absegami's Hannah Ross was second in the Group II 400 dash (58.05). Mainland's Claudia Booth, Gillian Lovett, Chloe Malone and Lily Malone placed second in the Group II 4x800 (10:13.36). Hammonton's Emma Peretti was second in the Group III discus.

Middle's Ciara DiMauro placed third in the Group II high jump (5-0), and teammate Keira Phillips was third in the 400 dash (1:00.11). Cedar Creek's Alexis Belber placed third in the girls Group II discus (102-7). Absegami's 4x400 relay (4:12.96), which consisted of Sarina Pollino, Jaidah Garret, Maya Scannell and Ross, placed third in Group III.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike McGarry Staff Writer I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993. Follow Mike McGarry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Patrick Mulranen Follow Patrick Mulranen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today