Egg Harbor Township boys, Mainland girls track win team titles at Atlantic County Championships

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — There was some motivation for Isabelle VandenBerg.

The Mainland Regional High School senior placed third in the 400-meter hurdles at the Atlantic County Championships in 2021. This spring, VandenBerg fell on one of her eighth hurdles at the Jim Camburn Memorial Relays at Buena Regional High School, finishing in her worst time this season.

On Wednesday, she returned to the same track and aimed for a different result.

VandenBerg won the 400 hurdles and was second in the 100 hurdles at the 2022 Atlantic County Championships. Vandenberg won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 9.85 seconds.

VandenBerg was scared going into the 400 hurdles, but the end result made her walk away happy.

“It’s really great,” said VandenBerg, 18, of Northfield. “I really wanted to come back and make my mark on this track. I needed to get my comeback on this track. It was really great to have a great time. I was really excited about it. I was really pushing it at the end.”

Mainland took home the girls title with 160 team points. Egg Harbor Township was second with 88.5. ACIT was third (77).

EHT took the boys championship with 188.5 points. Oakcrest was second (76), and Pleasantville was third (64).

The Mustangs’ Camryn Dirkes won the girls triple jump with a leap of 34-feet, 10.5 inches. She also won the long jump (16-9) and javelin (118-4). Mainland has been really dominant this spring, and Dirkes has been a big part of that success.

“It feels great,” said Dirkes, who noted even their junior varsity team had 16 personal-bests in their meet. “It feels like all of our hard work is paying off. Our team is really growing. It really is amazing to see. It’s crazy to see the growth of our team.”

Teammate Kalla Tocci-Rogers won the high jump (5-2). Claudia Booth, Chloe Malone, Gillian Lovett, Ava McDole won the 4x800 relay (10:28.22). Paige Bonczek, Caitlyn Lin, Sienna Bodkin and Emma Smith won the 4x100 relay (51.51). Cadence Fitzgerald was second in the shot put, but threw a personal-best 37-2. Lovett won the 800 (2:28.49) and 1,600 (5:19.80).

Mainland also won the team title in 2021. After winning Wednesday, they took a lap around the track with the trophy.

“The girls did great. This was one of our goals coming in to repeat as champions,” Mustangs girls coach Mike Colombo said. “Our team is really deep. They all play for each other. A bunch of great kids who are very competitive. … The girls were excited about it. They were jacked.

“We are so versatile because of the commitment (his staff) puts into coaching all the events.”

Dirkes is a three-sport athlete, also excelling on the soccer field and basketball court. The senior will not play sports in college, so she wants to finish her sports career on a high note, especially because her soccer and basketball season didn’t end the way she wanted- soccer losing inthe sectional final and basketball losing in the state final.

“I think we have a great opportunity for (the track and field sectional title) this year,” Dirkes said. “I’m looking forward to that meet as a team.”

Losing Dirkes next season will be tough, Colombo said. He called her one of the best athletes and people he has ever coached. Cedar Creek’s Ashley Nicolicchia was second in the long jump, throwing a 16-6. Dirkes heard that, and went out and threw a 16-9.

“She is so versatile,” Colombo said. “She is a competitor. She is awesome.”

Eagles shine

EHT’s DJ Germann won the boys 100 in a personal-best 10.79. In the preliminaries, he ran a 10.67, which tied the program record that 2009 graduate Tejay Johnson had previously set, EHT coach Ryan Smith said. Germann, who is also a standout basketball player for the Eagles, also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 21-8.25 . Teammate Ahmad Fogg won the event (21-11.5).

Germann also won the 200 dash (22.21).

“It was great coming into today,” Germann said. “I always wanted to win the 100 at counties. I always do well in the long jump with my friend Ahmad. So, it was a great day.”

Germann was amazed with his time in the 100.

“I’m really proud,” said Germann, a 17-year-old junior from EHT. “I almost broke the school record.”

Teammate James Mahana won the shot put (54-9). Isaiah Glenn won the high jump (6-4). Malachi Wesley won the 110 hurdles (14.69). Ryan Taylor won the 3,200 (10:08.30).

EHT hopes to carry this into the South Jersey Group IV meet next month.

“We are happy to have success in Atlantic County,” Smith said. “It is cool to compete against the local teams. This year is so much more important because we are coming back here for sectionals. That is huge, and we are so glad to see so many guys perform well.”

Greyhounds big day

Pleasntville’s Irvin Marable III won the boys 400 hurdles (57.95) and 800 (1:58.18). After the first 300 meter, he picked up speed and knew he could win the event. When Marable crossed the finish line, the senior felt amazing, and showed as he had a huge smile while talking about his performance.

“You know, we put in a lot of hard work with our coaches,” Marable said. “I saw all the hard work I put in at practice. … I want to give glory to God. Without Him, I would not be where I am today. I want to thank my coaches and father.”

The Greyhounds’ Ah’shod Hill, Semaj Williams, Yusuf Golden and Samir Miller won the 100 relay in 43.42. Xander Roberts-Bogin won the 400 (49.54). He won the event for the second straight spring, which has not been done before in event history. Roberts-Bogin, Marable, Golden and Isaiah Davenport won the 4x400 relay (3:23.63). Davenport also came second in the high jump (6-4, tying with EHT’s Glenn).

“It feels great,” said Roberts-Bogin. “Right before counties, I was just working on the mindset that I would do it. I made history. … It feels great. I feel like we have a great team. We did great (Wednesday). Have to just keep working hard.”

Ross and Creek’s relay team deliver

Absegami’s Hannah Ross won the girls 100 and 400 dashes. The junior won the 400 in 59.28 seconds and 100 in 12.49. Coming into the event, her mindset was to ”push out and pray for the best,” and run hard down the stretch, Ross said.

“I worked hard all throughout the offseason and preseason, so it definitely paid off,” said Ross, 16, of Galloway Township. “I am really happy.”

Cedar Creek’s Jacob Torres, Dalton Culleny, Blake Kurtz and Matthew Winterbottom won the boys 800 relay in 8:25.89. The quartet entered the event unseeded, and wanted to make a statement. They were ahead most of the race and won in about 28 seconds.

“It felt really good,” said Torres, who ran the first leg of the relay. “We knew what we had to do, and we did it. I want to thank all my boys. It’s really hard out here. We did what we had to do, and I am excited to see where we go from here.”

When the event started, the team said they were nervous. But once Culleny got the baton and opened the gab, they knew the race was over, Culleny said. Torres, Kurtz and Winterbottom praised Culleny for his performance.

“It’s all about having the right mindset,” Torres, of Mays Landing said. “My boy D. Culleny really came through for us.”

Torres, Culleny, Kurtz and Winterbottom have a goal to reach the Meet of Champions. But, for now, they are looking at the next race.

“We are excited to see what we do next,” Culleny, of Mullica Township said.

Other results

For the girls, ACIT’s Tey’ana Ames won the shot put (37-3.75). Teammates Kaitelin Aurelus, Tashayah Sample, Amalinally Pemberton and Amiyah Stephens won the 400 relay (4:18.76). The ACIT relay team ran in honor of sprinting coach John Whaley, who died earlier this month. The Red Hawks’ Shayna Schultz won the 100 hurdles (16.91). Hammonton’s Emma Pereti won the girls discus (121-4). EHT’s Adeline Umphlett won the pole vault (8-6) and Alexa Ali won the 200 dash (26.92). Atlantic City’s Madeline Dischert won the 3,200 run (11:59.69).

For the boys, Oakcrest’s Ryan Merlino won the pole vault (13-6). Hammonton’s Austin Hudak won the javelin (190-8) and Connor Wright won the triple jump (42-4.75). Buena’s Kayden Platania won the 1,600 (4:31.34). St. Augustine Prep’s Franklin Simms won the discus (162-8).

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

