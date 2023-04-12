Chase Adomaitis shot an even-par 36 to lead the Egg Harbor Township High School golf team to victories over ACIT and Hammonton in a tri-match at Pinelands Golf Course.
The Eagles scored a 153. Hammonton finished with 168, and ACIT had 219.
Adomaitis, Carson Bellak (38) and Mikey Oberman (39) and Joe Del Re (40) rounded out the top scorers for the Eagles (4-1). Bellak shot two birdies, and Adomaitis had one.
Shane McSorley led the Blue Devils with a 40. Justin Vivadelli carded a 42, and Konner Eberle and Nick Iulucci each had a 43. For the Red Hawks, Luca Canesi led with a 44. Troy Defoe (52), Alex Holmstrom (60) and Miley Rockelman (63) also scored for ACIT.
Hammonton is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.