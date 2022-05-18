Egg Harbor Township beats Cedar Creek for inaugural CAL softball tourney championship

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sophomore pitcher Madison Dollard of the Egg Harbor Township High School softball team admitted she felt some nerves when Cedar Creek brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning Wednesday afternoon.

Her big sister and Egg Harbor senior centerfielder Kayla Dollard never had any doubts, however.

“I’m pretty confident in my pitcher,” Kayla said.

Madison smiled at that and said, “I’m happy you are.”

The Dollards sparked Egg Harbor to a 6-3 win over the Pirates in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League tournament final.

Kayla, who bats leadoff for the Eagles, was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Madison struck out 10 to get the complete-game win.

“This means everything,” Kayla said of the CAL championship. “It’s just the start. We’re coming for states next. It’s very exciting.”

This is the first CAL softball tournament. The league is expanding tournaments to other sports after the success of its boys and girls basketball tournaments in the winter.

Egg Harbor (21-1) and Cedar Creek (22-5) have been two of South Jersey’s best all season. EHT is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek is No. 8. The teams played on April 29 in a regular season game with EHT winning 6-1.

“This was very important to us,” EHT coach Kristi Troster said. “It’s a nice confidence builder. There’s no love lost between these two teams. The kids know each other very well.”

Wednesday’s game was sloppy at times, and both teams were culprits.

Cedar Creek committed six errors. Four of EHT’s runs were scored on Pirates miscues.

“We gave them some runs, and that’s tough to come back from,” Cedar Creek coach Shawn Cohen said. “At this point in the season, you can’t make errors like that. When you give the other team runs for free, it’s tough to come back from that.”

Kayla set the tone for EHT’s offense. She put the ball in play and put pressure on the Cedar Creek defense with her speed. Kayla reached on an error to start EHT’s four-run fifth inning, which gave the Eagles a 6-1 advantage.

Natalie Stewart knocked Kayla in with a triple. Ryley Martini added an RBI single later in the inning.

“My job as a (slap hitter) is to get on base and steal,” Kayla said. “That’s the only thing, no matter how I do it.”

Madison made the sure the lead held up. She allowed one hit through the first five innings.

“My screwball, definitely my screwball,” Madison said when asked what was working for her on the mound. “My spin. I feel like that keeps it off their bats. It always feels good to pitch with a lead.”

Cedar Creek did cause EHT some anxious moments. The Pirates cut the lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth on RBI singles by Makenzie Baggstrom and Liz Martin.

The Pirates got two runners on in the top of the seventh, but Madison got the final out on a line drive to sure-handed shortstop Madison Biddle.

“It wasn’t always text book,” Troster said of the win. “We always have to do something with a little bit of flair, be it good or bad.”

Both teams will now focus on the state tournament. Top-seeded EHT will host No. 9 seed Toms River East in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Friday. Meanwhile, top-seeded Cedar Creek will host No. 8 seed Barnegat in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal at the same time.

For the Dollard sisters, their time as softball teammates is coming to an end. They’ve been teammates since they were young.

“I’m very happy to have this one on my team this year,” Kayla said as she put her arm around Madison. “I do get frustrated with her a little bit but at the end of the day, I couldn’t trust anyone more.”

Madison smiled and said, “Thanks.”

“You’re welcome,” Kayla said with a laugh.

Cedar Creek 100 002 0—3 6 6

Egg Harbor 001 140 x—6 9 2

2B—Chan. Johnson CC. 3B—Stewart EHT.

WP—M. Dollard. LP—Martin.

