 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Frank Vincent
EDISON 42, CEDAR CREEK 21

Edison drops Cedar Creek in Battle at the Beach finale

  • 0
hslivefootball.jpg

Quarterback Matthew Yascko of the Edison High School football team ran for four touchdowns and threw a TD pass to lead Edison to a 42-21 win over Cedar Creek in the Battle at the Beach finale at Ocean City on Sunday.

Edison finished the game with five straight TDs.

Darius Benjamin intercepted a pass and caught a TD pass for Cedar Creek. Pirates quarterback Billy Smith threw two TD passes.

— Michael McGarry

Edison 42, Cedar Creek 21

Edison;7 7 21 7—42

Cedar Creek;0 14 7 0—21

FIRST QUARTER

E—Parrott 7 run (Sabio kick)

SECOND QUARTER

E—Yascko 13 run (Sabio kick)

CC—Benjamin 73 pass from Smith (Best kick)

CC—Parks 23 pass from Smith (Best kick)

THIRD QUARTER

CC—Harvey 37 run (Best kick)

E—Yascko 2 run (Sabio kick)

E—Yascko 2 run (Sabio kick)

E—Harvey 33 pass from Yascko (Sabio kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

E—Yascko 1 run (Sabio kick)

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News