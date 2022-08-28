Edison drops Cedar Creek in Battle at the Beach finale

Quarterback Matthew Yascko of the Edison High School football team ran for four touchdowns and threw a TD pass to lead Edison to a 42-21 win over Cedar Creek in the Battle at the Beach finale at Ocean City on Sunday.
Edison finished the game with five straight TDs.
Darius Benjamin intercepted a pass and caught a TD pass for Cedar Creek. Pirates quarterback Billy Smith threw two TD passes.
— Michael McGarry
Edison 42, Cedar Creek 21
Edison;7 7 21 7—42
Cedar Creek;0 14 7 0—21
FIRST QUARTER
E—Parrott 7 run (Sabio kick)
SECOND QUARTER
E—Yascko 13 run (Sabio kick)
CC—Benjamin 73 pass from Smith (Best kick)
CC—Parks 23 pass from Smith (Best kick)
THIRD QUARTER
CC—Harvey 37 run (Best kick)
E—Yascko 2 run (Sabio kick)
E—Yascko 2 run (Sabio kick)
E—Harvey 33 pass from Yascko (Sabio kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
E—Yascko 1 run (Sabio kick)
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
