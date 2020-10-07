Dutton scores twice in Cedar Creek win over Oakcrest

Millville fell to 0-1-1

Mainland Reg. 2,

Absegami 1

Joey Cino and Brett Batohie each scored for the Mustangs (2-0). Jacob Weeks and Cooper McKinney each had an assist. Jeff Thomas made five saves.

Nicholas Calambas scored for the Braves (1-1). Kyle Askins assisted. Ryan Kopervis made 11 saves.

Southern Reg. 5,

Brick Memorial 1

Kevin Kiernan scored four times for Southern (3-0), and Mario Addiego scored once. Mathieu Leonard, Nico Leonard and Jack Pleyn each had an assist. Kayce Bennet made five saves, and Nathaniel Bott made two.

Brick Memorial fell to 1-1-1.

Kings Christian 3,

Atlantic Christian 1

Aaron Glancey scored for Atlantic Christian in the 75th minute. Tommy Ellison assisted the goal.

Girls soccer

From Tuesday

Wildwood Catholic 4,

Lower Cape May Reg. 1