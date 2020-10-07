Dutton scores twice in Cedar Creek win over Oakcrest

The Cedar Creek High School field hockey team on Wednesday beat Oakcrest 3-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup in Mays Landing.
Rachel Dutton scored twice in the first quarter for Cedar Creek (2-0). Paige Bonner scored in the third with an assist from MaKenzie Baggstrom. Sidney Dunleavy made 13 saves.
For Oakcrest (0-1), Paige Mlynarczyk made nine saves.
Cedar Creek; 2 0 1 0—3
Oakcrest; 0 0 0 0—0
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 4,
Jackson Memorial 1
Shannon Conroy scored twice for Southern (3-0). Ella DiPietro scored once. Kate O’Boyle added a goal and an assist, and Kiera Lyons had an assist. Maddy Brown made one save.
Amanda Mollica scored for Jackson (1-1-1), and Danielle Simon assisted.
Boys soccer
From Tuesday
St. Augustine 5,
Millville 0
Casey Urbaczewski, Aidan Davis, Michael Whiteman, Matt Lisa and Shane Clancy each scored for the Hermits (1-0). Declan Davis, Ethan Torpey and Mason Cassady each had an assist.
Millville fell to 0-1-1
Mainland Reg. 2,
Absegami 1
Joey Cino and Brett Batohie each scored for the Mustangs (2-0). Jacob Weeks and Cooper McKinney each had an assist. Jeff Thomas made five saves.
Nicholas Calambas scored for the Braves (1-1). Kyle Askins assisted. Ryan Kopervis made 11 saves.
Southern Reg. 5,
Brick Memorial 1
Kevin Kiernan scored four times for Southern (3-0), and Mario Addiego scored once. Mathieu Leonard, Nico Leonard and Jack Pleyn each had an assist. Kayce Bennet made five saves, and Nathaniel Bott made two.
Brick Memorial fell to 1-1-1.
Kings Christian 3,
Atlantic Christian 1
Aaron Glancey scored for Atlantic Christian in the 75th minute. Tommy Ellison assisted the goal.
Girls soccer
From Tuesday
Wildwood Catholic 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 1
Ivy Bolle scored twice for the Crusaders. Marianna Papazoglou and Nola Quinn scored once. Mia Caso had two assists. Kimmy Casiello had an assist. Leona Macrina had four saves.
For Lower, Sienna King scored off an assist from Joanna Bonney. Julianne Frederick made six saves.
Girls tennis
Mainland Reg. 5,
Atlantic City 0
At Atlantic City
Singles— Khushi Thakkar d. Juliette Loftus 6-1, 6-0; Charlotte Walcoff d. Mayla Burns 6-1, 6-0; Hannah Carson d. Serena Su 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles— M (Anna Geubtner-Elizabeth Ong) d. A (Hannah Frebowitz-Stella Smith) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3); M (Maddie Dennis-Emma Savov) d. A (Cecelia Marota-Rosie Miltenberger) 6-4, 6-4.
Records— M 4-0, A 1-3.
From Tuesday
Pitman 5,
Wildwood 0
Singles— Samantha Brennan d. Laila Rios 6-2, 6-2; Julie Tozour d. Shayna Carter 6-4, 6-1; Lauren Dresh d. Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Serena Calhoun-Abby Pagan d. Faith Hurst- Laura Palaicios 6-1, 6-0; Giana DeBlock-Jordan Moorhead d. Charlotte Kilian-Karla Romero 6-3, 6-0.
Records— Pitman 3-1; Wildwood 0-3.
Gateway Reg. 5,
OLMA 0
At OLMA
Singles— Julia Ognibene d. Grace Hamburg 1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7; Madison Scambia d. Jessica Haddad 6-2, 6-2; Kaitlyn Smith d. Annalise Visalli 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— G (Jenna Bryszewski-Rachel McKnight) d. O (Ava Vallece-Hannah Hargrave) 6-1, 6-0; G (Cecelia Bay-Chloe Showler) d. O (Danielle Villare-Bella Martinez) 6-3, 6-3.
Records— G 4-1, O 1-3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.