Duke McCarron homers, helps pitch no-hitter as Ocean City beats St. Joseph 8-0

HAMMONTON — Duke McCarron did everything but get the final out Tuesday afternoon.

The Ocean City High School junior combined with Dante Edwardi to throw a no-hitter as the Red Raiders beat St. Joseph Academy 8-0 in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League National Division contenders.

McCarron threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking four. He left the game because he exceeded the 110-pitch limit. Edwardi then entered the game and after a walk got the final out on a strikeout.

“It’s good,” McCarron said of the no-hitter. “There’s kind of a part of you that (the no-hitter) doesn’t faze you while the game is going on. It’s like, ‘Oh, wow.’ At the end of the game, people are like, ‘You threw a no-hitter.’ You weren’t even thinking about it. It’s pretty cool.”

It was McCarron’s second no-hitter of the season. The Maryland recruit pitched one in a 3-1 win over Osceola of Florida on April 20 during the Red Raiders' annual trip south.

“I got to finish that one,” he said with a laugh.

On Tuesday, McCarron mixed in his breaking ball with his fastball and a few changeups.

“I wish I located a little bit better,” he said. “It is what it is. There’s a part of you that’s really excited because you did well. There’s another side that says, ‘Oh, if I didn’t walk one batter, I’d be able to stay in.’ There’s those little, tiny things. That’s just baseball.”

Edwardi said he felt no nerves coming into the game to finish the no-hitter.

“I felt confident,” he said. “I’m just going out there trying to throw strikes.”

Ocean City made some nifty plays in the field. Third baseman Kyle Evans turned a hard-hit ground ball into the first out in the bottom of the first. Second baseman Shawn Repetti backhanded a ground ball and threw a runner out in the fifth.

McCarron helped himself with an athletic catch of a pop fly in the fourth. He fell off the mound to the first base side but recovered and caught the ball on the third-base side. It is a play few high school pitchers make.

“He’s just a gifted kid,” Ocean City coach Andrew Bristol said. “He’s so athletic. He fields his position better than most people think.”

McCarron also impressed at the plate. He pulled a pitch far over the left-field fence for a solo home in the third inning. McCarron added an RBI double up the left-center field gap in the sixth inning.

In his last four games, he is 9 for 14 with six runs scored, nine RBIs, three doubles and two home runs.

“I’ve just been trying to relax up there and put the barrel on the ball,” he said. “Nothing too crazy. Trying to put the barrel there and hope for the best.”

Ocean City had plenty of other offensive standouts Tuesday. Evans hit a three-run home run. Tom Finnegan scored two runs.

With Tuesday’s win, Ocean City swept a two-game series from St. Joseph (10-3). Ocean City (9-5) has won four straight and eight of its last nine. Bristol said things clicked for the Red Raiders after they went 3-0 on last month’s trip of Florida.

“Everything changes once you go to Florida,” Bristol said. “It always does. We come together as a team, and we come back here confident. The confidence is where it should be right now. You can feel the energy.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.