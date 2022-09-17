Drew Coyle's hat trick lifts OLMA past Clayton: Roundup

Drew Coyle scored all three goals to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Clayton in a nonconference game Saturday.

Sophia Curcuru and Lauren Terista each had an assist for the Villagers (2-3). Elizabeth Giamboy made 10 saves. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

The Clippers fell to 2-2.

Washington Twp. 2, No. 5 Mainland Reg. 0: Genevieve Morrison made 15 saves for the Mustangs (1-3). Lexi Diezergowski and Chelsea Petro scored for the Minutemen (3-1). Lindsay Price made nine saves.

Barnegat 4, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Sofia Irizarry, Brianna Matos, Kaitlin Lutcza and Kallie Kawka scored for the Bengals (3-2). Angelica Laudati, Sydney Collins, Cara McCoy and Emma Fedorczyk each had an assist. Laudati made four saves. The Caper Tigers fell to 0-3.

Howell 5, Southern Reg. 0: Riley Borenstein scored twice and had two assists for Howell (4-0-1). Leila Oshiro added two assists and a goal. Madison Smith made three saves. Leah Morrin made six for the Rams (0-4).

Cross country

Sofia Day and Gillian Lovett led the Mainland Regional High School girls cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Briarwood Invitational in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Day, a sophomore, finished second, running the 3.1-mile course at Belmont Plateau in 19 minutes, 57.49 seconds. Lovett, a junior, ran 20:30.7 to finish third. Madison Brown, a junior from Downington East, Pennsylvania, won in 19:26.7.

Downington East won the team title with 74 points. Mainland scored 150.

The race featured mostly Pennsylvania runners. The Mustangs also got a strong performance from sophomore Ava McDole, who was 15th in 22:06.9.

Boys soccer

Hammonton 3, ACIT 3: The Red Hawks (1-1-1) led 1-0 at halftime, but the Blue Devils (1-2-2) took a 3-2 lead late in the second half. With two minutes remaining, ACIT tied the game. After two overtimes, the game ended in a draw. Carter Bailey, Matthew Smith and Brandon Martinez scored for Hammonton. Luke Griscom made three saves. Bailey and John Waddell each had an assist.

Benny Sanchez, Trisdell Scott and Alexander Gonzalez scored for ACIT. George Nikos, Sanchez and Gonzalez each had an assist. Axel Mayren made 10 saves.

No. 4 St. Augustine 1, Clearview Reg. 1: Jack Lamborne scored off an assist from Justin Ceccanecchio in the second quarter for the Hermits (4-0-1). The Pioneers are 2-0-2. No further information was available.

Timber Creek 2, Mainland Reg. 1: Nicolas Longo scored both goals for the Chargers (3-1). Anthony Porcelli made five saves. Roody Ducasse scored for the Mustangs (0-5). Jeff Thomas made four saves.

Field hockey

No. 7 Ocean City 2, Rancocas Valley 2: Brooke Hanley and Julia Neff each scored for the Red Raiders (3-1-1). Andi Helphenstine had an assist. Taryn Dolka made 18 saves. Carly Seal and Brooke Mohan each scored for Rancocas Valley (3-0-1). Tess Philips made five saves. Rancocas Valley led 2-0 at halftime.

Cherokee 4, Southern Reg. 2: Olivia Davis had a goal and assist for the Rams (3-3). Jessica Bruther scored once. Claire Gosse made 12 saves. Cherokee (2-2) led 2-0 at halftime. Ellie Gipe, Erin St. John, Brooke Brown and Elena Kelly each scored for Cherokee.