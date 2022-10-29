Drew Coyle's goal sends OLMA to S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals: Roundup

Drew Coyle scored in the second half to lead the fifth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy soccer team to a 1-0 victory over 12th-seeded Union Catholic in a South Jersey Non-Public A first-round game Saturday.

Brooke Callan assisted on the goal. Elizabeth Giamboy made three saves for the Villagers (10-7-1). Grace Donnelly made 11 for Union Catholic (5-13).

OLMA travels to fourth-seeded Trinity Hall in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(2) Cherry Hill West 6, (7) Mainland Reg. 5 (PKs): The game was scoreless after regulation and two overtime periods. Delsea won 6-5 on penalty kicks. Genevieve Morrison made 10 saves for Mainland Mainland (11-4-2). Abigail Leporati made six for Cherry Hill West (11-7-2).

Cherry Hill West will play Lacey Township in the semifinals.

(6) Lacey Twp. 4, (3) Delsea Reg. 3: Mackenzie Brotherston scored three goals for the Lions (13-5-1). Avery Johnson also scored. Reece Paget, Natalie McGovern and Olivia Miller each had an assist. Ava Schmidt made 16 saves. Lacey led 4-0 in the second half.

Olivia Capecci scored twice for Delsea (16-4-1), which is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

(4) Ocean City 2, (5) Toms River South 1 (PKs): The game was scoreless after regulation and two overtimes. The Red Raiders (16-0-2) won 2-1 on penalty kicks. Toms River South ended its season 11-5-2.

Ocean, No. 4 in the Elite 11, will play at Shawnee in the semifinals. The Renegades are ranked No. 2.

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(4) West Deptford 7, (5) Cedar Creek 2: Malia Acevedo scored three and added an assist for West Deptford (13-7). Jaci Gismondi added two assists. Corinne Morgan scored twice for the Pirates (10-7-1).

(6) Seneca 3, (3) Middle Twp. 2: Ava Palladino scored two for Seneca (13-7). The Panthers ended their season 12-4. No further information was available.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(1) Eastern Reg. 2, (9) Egg Harbor Twp. 0: Katerena Kokolis and Lindsey Emerson scored for Eastern (20-1-2), which is the top-ranked team in the Elite 11. Abigail Lyon made eight saves for the Eagles (8-9-1).

Girls volleyball

S.J. Group III first round

(7) Hammonton 2, (10) Timber Creek 0: Tiffany Paretti finished with eight assists, four aces, four service points, three digs and two kills. Yesvi Patel added six assists, five aces and two digs. Cara Rivera had eight kills and two digs. Angelina Virelli added five kills, four service points, three digs and an ace.

Hammonton will play at second-seeded Mainland in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Winslow Twp. 7, Atlantic City 6 (from Friday): Jose Zuleta and Damian Rosato each scored two for Atlantic City (8-7). Kervening Thelistin added three assists and one goal. Alyns Polynice scored once. Pedro Bautista-Escobedo had one assist. Ivan Cordoba made 16 saves.

Winslow (3-10) led 5-1 at halftime.