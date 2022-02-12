Donte Smith, Khalon Foster help Millville edge Vineland 50-49: Late Friday roundup

Millville High School outscored host Vineland 16-14 in the fourth quarter to win their Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game 50-49 Friday.

Donte Smith scored 14 points for the Thunderbolts (15-4), and Khalon Foster had 12. Jaden Merrill added nine points. Raquan Ford scored seven, Jabbar Barriento had six.

For Vineland (11-7), Yamere Diggs topped all scorers with 21 points. James Hitchens Jr. contributed 14, and Nazir Rowell had 10.

Cedar Creek 41, Middle Township 35: Jamir Cruse scored 14 points and Sean Snyder added 10 to lead the visiting Pirates past the Panthers in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Snyder hit two 3-pointers for the Pirates (8-11), and Cruse made one. Ramar Cook scored seven for Cedar Creek, which led 17-14 at halftime. Tyree Burrell added six, Isaiah Valentine three and Jeffrey Marano one.

Jamir McNeil led the Panthers (15-4) with 16 points. Anthony Trombetta added nine. Michael Zarfati and Bubba McNeil each scored five.

Mainland Regional 60, Hammonton 40: Cohen Cook scored 20 and Tim Travagline 13 to lead the Mustangs (11-10).

Christian Rodgers scored seven, and Stephen Ordille and Keaton Lowenstern each added five.

Also scoring were Noah Myers and Jamie Tyson (four each) and Owen Meade (two).

The Mustangs led 31-25 at halftime and outscored the visiting Blue Devils 29-15 in the second half.

For Hammonton (10-9), John Andoloro scored 12, and Kenny Smith got nine. Erik Pabon scored six. Tyler Lowe added four, and Eric Barts, Jaron Hill and Ta'Vonne Barber each scored three.

Girls basketball

Ocean City 57, ACIT 14: Hannah Cappelletti poured in a game-high 17 points to help the Red Raiders defeat the Red Hawks in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

Cappelletti hit three 3-pointers for the visiting Red Raiders (12-6).

Zion Stewart led the Red Hawks (7-11) with seven points. Nataly Trinidad Lopez added three, Alani White two.

Wildwood Catholic Academy 53, OLMA 36: The visiting Crusaders raced out to a 24-5 lead in the first quarter and went on to a victory that capped a 12-0 CAL United Division record.

Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 19, including three 3-pointers, for the Crusaders (18-4 overall), and Carly Murphy added 13, including three 3s. Also scoring were: Ella McCable (nine), Kimmy Casiello (eight), Anastasia Bowman and Ava Vogdes (two each)

For the Villagers (10-10), Savannah Prescott scored 13 to go with nine rebounds. Drew Coyle and Maddy Bernhardt each contributed eight points. Angelina Dragone (five) and Gianna Patitucci (two) also scored.

Millville 52, Oackrest 19: The Thunderbolts improved to 7-13, and the Falcons dropped to 2-10. No further information was available.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.